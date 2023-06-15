The Latrobe Jethawks found themselves trailing 6-3 after four innings of play Wednesday, June 14, but stormed back by outscoring Pennsylvania District 31 Legion league leader Murrysville 6-0 over the final two innings to secure a 9-6 victory for the Jethawks.

Latrobe moves to 4-1 in District 31 and 5-1-1 overall. The team erupted for four runs in the fifth inning and added two more insurance runs in the sixth, while holding Murrysville as they left the bases loaded in the seventh to continue the Jethawks’ hot start to the season.

