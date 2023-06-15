The Latrobe Jethawks found themselves trailing 6-3 after four innings of play Wednesday, June 14, but stormed back by outscoring Pennsylvania District 31 Legion league leader Murrysville 6-0 over the final two innings to secure a 9-6 victory for the Jethawks.
Latrobe moves to 4-1 in District 31 and 5-1-1 overall. The team erupted for four runs in the fifth inning and added two more insurance runs in the sixth, while holding Murrysville as they left the bases loaded in the seventh to continue the Jethawks’ hot start to the season.
“We have good players,” Latrobe Manager Jason Bush said. “As a baseball team the last couple of years we have kind of been pitching rich and I am not saying we don’t have good pitchers because we do, but I think this year this team is going to be built on our offense. We are going to go as this offense goes.”
He said it’s all about handing the bat to the guy and continuing to score runs efficiently.
“These guys really do believe in themselves,” Jason Bush said. “We are still such a work in progress that it’s exciting for me to get off to the hot start to the season as we are still learning about each other.”
It was another big night offensively for the Jethawks as all 10 players who entered into the game reached base at least once.
The Jethawks were led offensively by Colin Bush who went 2 for 4 at the plate with two singles and three RBIs. Bush also came up big in relief, earning the win on the mound for Latrobe, pitching 2.2 shutout innings, giving up three hits while striking out four and walking one batter as well.
“Colin is a kid who doesn’t pitch very much,” Jason Bush said. “We talked about it early in the season that he was going to be a bullpen piece. He came in and threw strikes and sometimes I think we make this game too hard, and we are trying to be too fine with the strike zone, but he challenged their hitters, and they have some good hitters over there.”
Lou Amatucci went 2 for 4 with two singles, including a hit that started the big fifth-inning rally for the Jethawks, while he also scored two runs as well. Logan Bradish was 1 for 1 with a single, two walks, hit by pitch and three runs scored.
Vincent Amatucci, Jacob Albaugh, Duncan Foust and Dominick Cararini all recorded one hit as well. Jack Stynchula was the 10th Jethawk to reach base as he walked in his lone appearance at the plate, subbing in for Adam Moreland, who was injured on a line drive back to the mound in the fifth inning.
Defensively, it wasn’t the best game for the Jethawks as they committed four errors in the field, but Bush said it’s something to learn from and they still got a win on the board.
“We are still coming together as a team and we were missing a couple of guys (Wednesday) but that’s no excuse,” Jason Bush said. “We are still trying to figure some things out and (Murrysville) is a good team who was off to a 5-1 start. We made a couple of mistakes, but we just kept fighting and they never quit.”
The Jethawks got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning. Latrobe scored two runs, both coming on an RBI-single by Albaugh, who was also the Jethawks’ starting pitcher, giving Latrobe an early 2-0 lead.
Murrysville battled back to take the lead in the second, scoring three runs as they led 3-2 heading into the bottom half of the second. Latrobe tied it up in the home half of the inning as Cararini scored on an error by the Murrysville second baseman as the game was 3-3 heading into the third inning.
After a quiet third, Murrysville took control in the fourth frame, scoring three more runs to take a 6-3 lead, but the Jethawks weren’t done just yet.
Latrobe stormed back with a four-run fifth inning to take the lead. Lou Amatucci led the inning off with a single and Bradish followed with a line drive single up the middle and the Jethawks were in business with runners on first and second and no one out.
After a groundout, Lou Amatucci scored on a wild pitch and Bush helped out his own cause with an RBI-single to left field as Latrobe trailed only by one at 6-5. Foust then singled Bush in to tie the game at 6-6.
Murrysville changed pitchers after Foust’s single and Foust later scored on a wild pitch to give Latrobe a 7-6 lead and they would be in the lead the rest of the way.
The Jethawks added two insurance runs in the sixth inning on Colin Bush’s two-run single that scored Bradish and Vinny Amatucci to give Latrobe a 9-6 lead heading into the seventh inning.
After Murrysville loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, Bush induced a groundout and strikeout to end the game, securing the win for the Jethawks.
“We got down by three but we just kept fighting,” Jason Bush said. “(Murrysville) had a good pitcher out there too. We brought our team together twice on two separate occasions and they never quit and that shows me a lot. If we can get to where we want to go later in the season, this is the type of win you look back at and say this is one of the reasons we are where we are trying to get to.”
