It’s early January and the Derry Area boys’ basketball team has already faced more adversity than most programs do an entire season.
And because of that resolve, the Trojans didn’t blink when they faced a seven-point deficit with time ticking away in Friday’s WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 road matchup against Mount Pleasant.
“It was gut-check time and we had to dig in, and we did,” Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito said.
Derry Area chipped away at the Vikings’ fourth-quarter lead, but Mount Pleasant used a big defensive stop from Luke Brandner and Jake Johnson on the game’s final possession to hold on for a 51-49 victory.
The win snapped MP’s four-game losing streak and pushed the Vikings (1-1 section, 5-5 overall) back to the .500 mark.
And while Derry Area fell to 1-1 in section play and 3-7 overall, the Trojans had a shot to pull out a comeback victory late in Friday’s contest.
Derry Area’s Ryan Bushey slipped inside for a basket with two minutes left and teammate Tyson Webb later followed with a three-pointer from the wing with 55 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 51-49.
With the Trojans having two fouls to give, they attempted to get a five-second count on an inbounds play, but Mount Pleasant inbounded the ball and Johnson was fouled. Johnson missed the first shot of a one-and-one, and Derry Area pulled down the rebound, and now the Trojans had a chance to win or tie with the basket on the other end.
But the Trojans never got a shot off, as Webb drove the middle of the lane and the ball was knocked away by the 6-foot-6 Brandner and Johnson scooped it up for the game-winning steal.
“Our guys fought until the very last second,” Esposito said.
Added Mount Pleasant head coach Allan Bilinsky, “Derry played a great game and we went on a run, but if you make a foul shot or get a rebound, it doesn’t come to that. We’re getting there and slowly growing as a team.”
Mount Pleasant took a positive step on Friday thanks to another strong game from Johnson, the team’s standout 6-foot-3 senior guard. He finished with a game-high 23 points, including 14 in the second half to help key the Vikings’ second-half rally.
Johnson’s eight third-quarter points helped Mount Pleasant turn a 21-all deadlock at halftime into a 39-34 lead by the start of the final frame.
The Vikings also got eight points from Brandner and Jake Bungard added six, including a pair of key baskets in the fourth.
“(Johnson) is a great basketball player and I thought we did a good job on him all night, but some guys scored for them that we weren’t expecting to score,” Esposito said.
Esposito praised his interior players, 6-foot-4 Sam Jones and 6-foot-1 Tanner Nicely, for holding their own against a Mount Pleasant lineup that boasts three regulars 6-foot-5 or taller.
Nicely finished with 12 points, including 10 in the second half. Jones chipped in five.
“I thought Sam stepped up, and I thought he and Tanner did a nice job inside with the height advantage (Mount Pleasant) had,” Esposito said. “Their post didn’t hurt us at all, but we gave up some points in transition that we usually don’t give up.”
Webb helped DA take control early, connecting on a pair of three-pointers in the opening quarter, which ended with a 14-6 Trojans’ advantage.
Webb finished with 12 points on four three-pointers. Ryan Bushey scored nine of his 11 points in the second half, while Aidan Bushey added nine.
Mount Pleasant tied the game at intermission thanks to Johnson and Lucas Toohey, who each scored five points in the second quarter, but Esposito overall was pleased with his squad’s defensive effort.
“We executed our defensive game-plan in the first half excellently,” he said. “They basically executed our game plan for 32 minutes and I can’t for anything more than that.”
The Trojans had some extra motivation on Friday, as senior guard Justin Huss attended his first game since suffering a season-ending leg injury on Dec. 20 against Freeport Area.
“That was the first time we’ve seen him at one of our events,” Esposito, who spoke to Huss during pregame warmups, said. “We’ve been over at his house visiting and we’ve been in constant contact with him, but I (told the kids), ‘Your brother is here.’
“We all know what we’re playing for. Everyone of them wants to make the playoffs for Justin.”
Huss’ injury, Esposito said, forced his team “to regroup and refocus.” And the veteran coach has liked what he has seen, saying he feels the Trojans are a better team than what their overall record might suggest.
“We are so close,” he said, citing several close losses Derry Area wasn’t quite able to pull out. “We’re right at the top of the hill.”
Derry Area continues section play Tuesday (7:15 p.m.) when it hosts Yough while Mount Pleasant begins a stretch of three straight road games Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) with a section contest at Freeport Area.
In Friday’s junior varsity game, Mount Pleasant earned a 35-31 win. Darius Hudspath had seven points to pace DA, while MP’s Demetrio Sherbondy led all scorers with nine.
DERRY AREA (49)
