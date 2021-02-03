Considering Ligonier Valley was shut down for what seemed like forever — from November until Jan. 11 — because of concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19) and then had a grand total of 10 practices to get ready for the basketball season, the Rams are doing OK in their first year in the WPIAL.
“We literally had 10 days with the kids,” Ligonier Valley first-year head coach Tim Gustin indicated. “We had to go over everything in a short period of time.”
And the start of the season had to be pushed back for the same reason.
But only four games in, Ligonier Valley is right in the middle of the pack in WPIAL Class 3A Section 3.
Thanks to a big second half — 41 points — the Rams surged past visiting Valley, 61-45, Tuesday night to even their record — section and overall — to 2-2.
“Right now, any win for us in the WPIAL is a good win,” Gustin expressed, referring to the Rams’ return to District 7 after spending the past 50-plus seasons in District 6. “We’re adjusting to a new section that’s tough from top to bottom.
“We’re going against some talented teams and players. We’ll take any win we can get.”
Ligonier Valley was actually down to Valley (1-4, 1-5) by one point at halftime. But junior guard Jaicob Hollick and senior forward Isaac Neidbalson, both of whom finished with 15 points, led the second-half push for the Rams. They combined for 23 points — 13 and 10, respectively — of their 30 after the break while junior guard Matthew Marinchak was also in double figures with 11.
Ligonier Valley had as many points in the third quarter — 22 — as it did the entire first half. And the Rams could’ve put up a large number in the first half, as well, but missed seven point-blank shots.
“I kept telling the guys that we had to make those,” Gustin recalled. “They had to drop at some point. We couldn’t miss all of those easy shots and win this game.”
Ligonier Valley did overcome an early five-point deficit on a trey by junior forward Dylan Rhodes, field goal from Hollick and a three-point play by Neidbalson for a 10-9 edge. The teams then traded baskets, the last a jumper from Marinchak, and it was 12-11 in favor of the Rams after one quarter.
Ligonier Valley extended it to 14-11 on a drive by Marinchak, but Valley got back-to-back threes, the second by senior guard Javon Keys, to go back in front by three, 17-14. The lead then changed hands two more times in the second quarter and seven in all with two ties in the first half.
The score was deadlocked at 18 when Keys hit another trey. However, successive buckets by Ligonier Valley junior forward Dylan Rhoades — the first coming on an offensive rebound — made it 22-21 before Valley managed to grab a 23-22 lead at halftime.
“Our defense held us in there when we weren’t making shots,” Gustin offered. “Then in the second half, we really got everything going.
“We played good defense, got some transition baskets and knocked down some shots. That changed everything in that second half.”
The Rams made a conscious effort to get the ball inside the entire game, but particularly in the second half. Again, the difference was that the shots that weren’t falling in the first half were in the second...at least from the midway point of the third quarter on.
Up until that time, Valley actually added to its lead. Twice, the Vikings had it up to five, the last time at 31-26.
But, following a free throw from junior forward Miles Higgins, Hollick pulled up for two and then drained a three-pointer. Just like that, Ligonier Valley regained the lead, and a putback by reserve junior forward Jude Grzywinski made it 34-31, and Valley called a timeout at the 2:57-mark of the third frame.
But the Rams also netted the next six points, four from Neidbalson and two by Marinchak, for a 40-31 margin. The Vikings accounted for five of the last seven points of the period, but that’s as close as they’d get, trailing 42-36.
It was all Ligonier Valley for the first half of the fourth quarter. The Rams scored the first 10 points of the frame, including four from Neidbalson and a triple by Hollick, to open up a 52-36 advantage.
It never got below 12 after that. Although neither team was good from the free-throw line for the game — Ligonier Valley went eight of 17 — the Rams did make six coming down the stretch, three of those by Hollick, to secure the victory.
The backcourt of Hollick and Marinchak combined for 26 points. But four frontcourt players — Neidbalson, Rhoades, Grzywinski and Higgins — totaled 31 between them.
“We saw that we had a chance to attack inside and take advantage of that,” Gustin explained. “Everyone knows that Marinchak and Hollick are pretty good guards.
“Teams want to try and shut them down. So we tried to get the ball inside a little bit.”
Ligonier Valley will now face Kiski Area, a WPIAL Class 5A school, at home, 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Rams originally had a second game scheduled that day, but Steel Valley is on pause because of the virus. They return to section play next Tuesday at home against Shady Side Academy, which was undefeated (4-0, 6-0) going into last night.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity remained winless in a 54-38 setback. James Pleskovitch had 11 points for the Rams, who are now 0-4.
