The Latrobe FOE (1-11) team had a shutout going until late in the game Saturday, June 3, as Nakles (7-4) made an improbable comeback for a 4-3 win in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Latrobe FOE scored one run in the third inning and two in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. It was better late than never for Nakles, however, as the team plated one run in the home half of the sixth inning, then scored the walk-off win with three runs in the seventh and final inning.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

