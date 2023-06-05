The Latrobe FOE (1-11) team had a shutout going until late in the game Saturday, June 3, as Nakles (7-4) made an improbable comeback for a 4-3 win in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Latrobe FOE scored one run in the third inning and two in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. It was better late than never for Nakles, however, as the team plated one run in the home half of the sixth inning, then scored the walk-off win with three runs in the seventh and final inning.
Vinny Calabrace was 1 for 4 for Nakles, scoring one run. Brady McIlnay and Caden Marsh were both 1 for 3 in the game, scoring one run apiece for the winning team. Tyler Hahn also scored one run. Peyton Peipock hit one single for Nakles.
Evan Ulewicz was 2 for 4 at the plate for Latrobe FOE. River Jones was 1 for 3, scoring one run. Caydan McCune was 1 for 3 in the game. Zack Flick and J.R. Smail scored one run apiece for Latrobe FOE.
Hahn was the winning pitcher for Nakles as he struck out five batters and issued three walks. Marsh also saw time on the mound as he fanned five and walked five.
Jones was tagged with the loss for Latrobe FOE as he issued one base on balls. McCune struck out nine batters and walked four. Teammate Sam Vassar struck out one and issued two free passes.
