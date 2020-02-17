The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team used three steals and an 11-2 run late in the second half for a 72-60 Presidents’ Athletic Conference win at Waynesburg on Saturday.
The Bearcats improve to 7-7 in the PAC and 12-11 overall.
After Waynesburg (4-10, 4-19) jumped out to an early 18-point lead, Josh Duda hit a three that began a run for SVC. As part of a 21-3 run, David Stephen scored six points, and Andrew Reed five to even the score at 27 with 5:55 left in the first. The Bearcats closed the first half on a 10-2 run to hold a 39-34 edge at halftime.
In the second half, the Yellow Jackets scored six-straight to take a 40-39 lead. An old-fashioned three-point play by Stephen then sparked a 10-0 run for the Bearcats as they led, 49-40, at the 14:33-mark of the second half.
SVC maintained a seven-plus point lead until Waynesburg pulled within three (59-56). After Drew Normandin made a free throw, Stephen stole the ball back for the Bearcats and scored on a fast-break.
On the ensuing inbound play, Stephen tallied another steal with Walter Bonds then hitting jumper. Cletus Helton followed suit as Stephen stole the inbounds pass, resultilng in a fast-break layup. In the final 1:11 of regulation, the Bearcats went six of seven from the free-throw line to seal the victory.
Bonds and Helton finished with a team-high 16 points.
SVC forced Waynesburg to committ 20 turnovers as Stephen totaled eight steals while Helton finished with three. After allowing the Yellow Jackets to shoot 51.9 percent (14 of 27) in the first half, the Bearcats held the hosts to five made field goals in the second half.
St. Vincent hosts Geneva, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to continue PAC action.
