A late run allowed Hempfield East to slip past Derry Legion, 4-3, during a Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League game played Wednesday at Sloan Field in Blairsville.
Derry falls to 1-2 overall in league play, and returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Yough at Sutersville Ball Field.
Derry suffered a loss in its season opener last weekend at Young Township, but rebounded with a one-run victory against rival Latrobe. Derry led midway through Wednesday’s game against Hempfield East. But Hempfield East rallied in the later innings, including the game-winner in the seventh for the one-run win.
Hempfield East scored the game’s first run in the second inning, but Derry rallied with a three-run fourth. Hempfield East tied the game, 3-3, with a two-run fifth inning and won it with a run in the top of the seventh.
Josh Ulery guided Derry at the plate with two singles, while Braden Mickinak singled and scored. Ryan Bushey and Jacob Stump both scored runs, as Derry produced three runs on three hits.
Bushey allowed just one earned run on two hits through four innings. Bushey struck out nine and walked two. Brayden Furman gave up two earned runs on zero hits, striking out one and walking two, while Mason Seftas allowed one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts and zero walks in 2.2 innings.
Coughlin led Hempfield East at the plate with a double and two runs scored. Amundson also doubled and scored for Hempfield East, which produced four runs on four hits.
Daley worked four innings for Hempfield East, allowing three unearned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Evans was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.
Amundson drew a walk in the second inning, and consecutive singles from McBride and Firmstone gave Hempfield East the early lead.
Derry rebounded with three runs in the third inning. Mickinak singled, Bushey reached on an error and Stump was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A ground out scored Mickinak and Bushey scored on a wild pitch to put Derry in front. Stump made it a 3-1 game when he scored on a stolen base.
Hempfield East tied the game with two runs in the fifth inning. Hertzog drew a walk, stole second and third, and then Coughlin singled him home. Amundson doubled in Coughlin to even the score.
Hempfield East’s run in the top of the seventh proved to be the eventual winner. Coughlin doubled, Eperesi reached on a throwing error and Coughlin scored.
———
Hempfield East Derry ab r h ab r h
Hertzog 3 1 0 Skirboil 1 0 0 Coughlin 3 2 1 Siko 2 0 0 Eperesi 4 0 0 Reeping 2 0 0 Amundson 3 1 1 Ulery 4 0 2 Malinak 1 0 0 Seftas 4 0 0 Teska 1 0 0 Mickinak 3 1 1 McBride 3 0 1 Bushey 4 1 0 Firmstone 3 0 1 McDowell 2 0 0 Sickenbrgr 1 0 0 Ingmire 0 0 0 Siegenfuse 1 0 0 Stump 1 1 0 Daley 2 0 0 Furman 1 0 0 Evans 1 0 0 Staats 3 0 0
Totals 26 4 4 Totals 27 3 3Hemp. East 010 020 1 — 4 4 4Derry 000 300 0 — 3 3 1 Doubles: Amundson, Coughlin (HE) Strikeouts by: Bushey-9, Furman-1, Seftas-2 (D); Daley-5, Evans-2 (HE) Base on balls by: Bushey-2, Furman-2, Seftas-0 (D); Daley-1, Evans-2 (HE) Winning pitcher: Daley Losing pitcher: Mason Seftas
