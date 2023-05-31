The fifth-seeded Greater Latrobe baseball team made its way back to the WPIAL Championship game for the first time since 2017, where the Wildcats fell just short to 15th-seeded Hopewell by a 4-3 margin.
After trailing for the majority of the game, the Wildcats cut the Hopewell lead to 4-3 entering the seventh inning. Latrobe centerfielder Erik Batista reached base in the seventh and stole second base as the Wildcats had the tying run in scoring position with one out.
Immediately following the steal, Batista was picked off on a well-timed daylight play by Hopewell pitcher Landon Fox and shortstop Zachary Gigliotti for the second out of the inning. Fox followed with a looking strikeout on the next pitch to end the game, securing the WPIAL Championship win for Hopewell.
“We tell all the kids the same thing and that’s just to keep your head up,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said. “We have season No. 3 coming up now. We will learn from our mistakes (Tuesday), get back to practice (Wednesday) and use that as momentum moving into Monday.”
Batista had a strong game for the Wildcats as he was on base three out of his four plate appearances, going 2 for 3 with a single and triple, and also was hit by a pitch. He also scored two of the three runs for the Wildcats in the contest as well.
Latrobe starting pitcher Logan Bradish was strong for the Wildcats as well. He pitched all seven innings, giving up four runs (three earned runs) on just six hits, while striking out two Vikings, walking two and hitting two batters as well.
Bradish also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, single and one run scored. Anthony Massari had a big day for the Wildcats as well, going 2 for 3 with two singles and two RBIs. His two RBIs came on a two-run single to right field that gave Latrobe a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
“Logan is just a bulldog out there and that is what we’ve become accustomed to with him,” Basciano said. “He doesn’t let anything affect him and he just keeps coming after you.”
Tyler Fazekas had the lone hit at the bottom of the lineup for the Wildcats with a single to lead off the bottom half of the second.
After a quick three up, three down, seven-pitch inning for Bradish in the top of the first, the Wildcats’ offense provided him with some early run support.
Batista led off for the Wildcats as he was hit by a pitch, and following a strikeout, Bradish helped his own cause with a double off of the right field wall to give Latrobe runners on second and third with only one out.
That’s when Massari followed with his big two-run single to right field that scored Batista from third and courtesy runner Mason Leonard to give Latrobe an early 2-0 lead heading into the second inning.
In the second frame, Hopewell stormed back. The Vikings scored three runs on three hits in the inning to take a 3-2 lead and from that point they would hold onto the lead for the entirety of the game.
Both teams threatened to score in the third inning but neither was able to capitalize as Hopewell remained in front with a slim 3-2 margin heading into the fourth inning.
The Vikings plated another run in the fourth frame, this one unearned as the runner had reached on an error to lead off the inning as Hopewell increased its lead to 4-2.
Greater Latrobe was set down quietly in the home half of the fourth inning and the Wildcats followed by shutting Hopewell down in the top of the fifth as the game headed to the bottom of the fifth with the Vikings still ahead by two runs.
The Wildcats cut the Hopewell lead in half in the fifth. With one out, Batista laced a triple down the left field line and Louis Amatucci followed with a sacrifice fly to left that scored Batista as Greater Latrobe still trailed but only by one at 4-3, and that would be the score heading into the final inning.
In the top of the seventh, the Vikings got a base runner on with one out but in the next at-bat, Bradish induced a 4-6-3 double play started by second baseman Dante Basciano and finished off by shortstop Cooper Basciano to give the Wildcats momentum heading into their final at-bat. The late rally fell short, however, as the 15th-seeded Vikings continued their Cinderella run to win the championship.
Fox, the winning pitcher for the Vikings, hurled a complete game, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out six Wildcats and hitting one batter as well. Fox also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, single and one run scored.
Fox held the No. 5 through 9 hitters for the Wildcats to go a combined 1 for 13 throughout the game.
First baseman Greg Barlion also had two hits for the Vikings, going 2 for 3 with two singles.
Greater Latrobe’s season remains alive as the runners-up in Class 4A qualify for the PIAA State Baseball Tournament, which is slated to begin Monday, June 5. The Wildcats will wait to see who and where they will play in the first round.
“We have to keep it in perspective that only two teams are able to say they made it to the finals in all of 4A,” coach Basciano said. “They made the finals and have to be proud of that accomplishment. It didn’t go our way and everyone was disappointed but the fight that they had in them all season and even until that final out (Tuesday), we could not have been more proud of what they’ve done and also what they have in front of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.