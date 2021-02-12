Ligonier native Garrett Smithley was involved in a crash on the last lap, ending his attempt to make his first Daytona 500.
Smithley was directly behind Noah Gregson, the only car that stood in his way to make the 500 when the crash unfolded.
As Smithley moved to the inside, Brad Keselowski moved up, catching Smithley and Gregson in the process.
Unfortunately, the move didn’t work out for Smithley, who was running out of time to pass Gregson to earn a spot in Sunday’s Daytona 500.
Several other competitors suffered significant damage in the melee during the second Dual at Daytona.
Smithley, Gregson, Timmy Hill, and Ty Dillon are the four cup teams that will miss the Daytona 500.
