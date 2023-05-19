Cheyenne Piper

Cheyenne Piper went the distance for Ligonier Valley Thursday as she surrendered three earned runs on five hits against Waynesburg Central in the WPIAL Class 3A girls softball quarterfinals.

With Ligonier Valley clinging to a 2-0 lead, Waynesburg Central plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and then held on for the 3-2 win Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class 3A girls softball playoffs.

Less than 48 hours removed from upsetting No. 6 seed Hopewell, Ligonier Valley scored two runs in the top of the third inning Thursday as Kenzlee Machak and Maggie Peters crossed the plate.

