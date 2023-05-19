With Ligonier Valley clinging to a 2-0 lead, Waynesburg Central plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and then held on for the 3-2 win Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class 3A girls softball playoffs.
Less than 48 hours removed from upsetting No. 6 seed Hopewell, Ligonier Valley scored two runs in the top of the third inning Thursday as Kenzlee Machak and Maggie Peters crossed the plate.
The game’s score remained 2-0 until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Emma Zehner knocked in three runs, scoring Gina Tedrow, Kayleigh Varner and Hannah Wood. Tedrow and Zehner had the game’s only extra-base hits, as both sluggers tallied doubles in the victory.
Ligonier Valley was unable to respond in the top of the seventh inning as Waynesburg Central earned the one-run win.
Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher for Waynesburg Central as she went the full seven innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits. She struck out five in the win.
Cheyenne Piper went the distance for Ligonier Valley as she surrendered three earned runs on five hits. Piper struck out 12 batters and walked two.
Piper had two hits in the game, in addition to hits from Natalie Bizup, Ruby Wallace, Adelynn Witcoski and Peters.
Abby Davis, Lemley, Tedrow, Varner and Zehner all recorded hits for Waynesburg Central.
Ligonier Valley closes its season at 9-8 while Waynesburg Central advances to the semifinals.
