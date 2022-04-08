Anthony Massari hit a single deep to the outfield to score Erik Batista from third base and gave Greater Latrobe the scoring edge as the Wildcats edged Hempfield Area 7-6 on a rainy, cold Thursday.
The game was tied at six-all with the Wildcats batting in the bottom of the seventh when Massari singled on a 1-2 count, scoring Batista and securing the exhibition victory.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard first early in the bottom of the first inning when Vinny Amatucci singled knocking in pinch-runner Matt Macey from second base to put Greater Latrobe up 1-0.
Greater Latrobe got another run in the third inning, when, this time, Amatucci scored Chase Sickenberger on a sacrifice fly, putting the Wildcats in front, 2-0.
The bottom of the fifth inning was big for the Wildcats as they posted three runs to make the score 5-0. A Batista single would score Mason Krinock, making the score 3-0. Later in the inning, with runners in scoring position on second and third base, Massari got a hit and on the fielder’s choice throw to first base there was an error, allowing the runners to score, bumping the score up to 5-0.
In the top of the sixth inning, Hempfield Area would rally scoring four runs and pulling within one of Greater Latrobe at 5-4.
Hempfield Area managed five runs in the failed comeback. Noah Zadroga, Shane Evans, Jayson Jacob, Ryan Firmstone, and Zadroga picked up RBIs to lead the rally.
And the Spartans continued the rally in the top of the seventh inning. Joe Fiedor started the inning with a standing triple with a blistered ball to deep right field.
Brandon Coughlin was next walked and then stole second base, putting the winning run in scoring position for the Spartans.
Noah Zadroga would knock both runners in on a single up the middle, putting Hempfield Area up 6-5.
Greater Latrobe would respond in the bottom of the inning. With pinch-runner Dante Basciano in scoring position at third, Batista was at bat. On a wild fourth-ball pitch, Basciano stole home, knotting the score at 6-6 and walking Batista
With Massari at bat, Batista would steal second base, putting him in scoring position.
Massari would single and an error would allow Batista to score, sealing the win for the Wildcats at 7-6.
Amatucci led the Greater Latrobe to victory on the mound. The hurler lasted two innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three. Max Wilson threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Bobby Fetter started the game for Greater Latrobe Wildcats Varsity. The fireballer surrendered zero runs on two hits over three innings, striking out one and walking zero
The Wildcats racked up eight hits. Logan Short and Owen Miele each collected two hits to lead Greater Latrobe. Short’s one hit was a double.
Greater Latrobe will travel to Franklin Regional on April 11 for a Class 5A, Section contest.
–––––
Hempfield Area 6 Gr. Latrobe 7 ab r h ab r h Dunlop 4 0 0 Cramer 3 0 1 Fiedor 2 2 2 Sickenberger 3 1 0 Coughlin 3 2 1 Short 2 0 2 Wheaton 2 0 1 Amatucci 4 0 1 Shurglie 2 1 1 Bradish 2 1 0 Zadroga 4 1 3 Batista 3 2 1 Evans 4 0 2 Macey 3 0 0 Jacob 0 0 0 Krinock 1 2 0 Biondi 4 0 0 Massari 3 0 1 Firmstone 3 0 1 Miele 3 0 2
Totals 30 6 11 Totals 27 7 8Hempfield 000 004 2 — 6112Gr. Latrobe 101 030 2 — 781 Doubles: HA: Zadroga. GL: Short. Triples: HA: Fiedor. Strikeouts by: HA: Hunter-2. GL: Amatucci-5. Winning pitcher: Colin Hunter. Losing pitcher: Vinny Amatucci.
