The St. Vincent softball team moved to 12-0 on the season after using a pair of late-game rallies Saturday to earn a doubleheader sweep over Grove City in its first Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) series of the season.
In game one, a three-run home run from Katelyn Stokan in the top of the sixth inning lifted the Bearcats to a 5-4 victory, before Abbey Ginter’s grand slam in the top of the seventh broke a tie ballgame and gave SVC (12-0, 2-0 PAC) a 7-3 win.
In the opener, Leah Yoder and Alexandra Dillner each went 2-for-3 to lead the offense, with Yoder driving in two RBIs and DIllner scoring two runs. Haley Bicko earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.
After the Bearcats stranded three runners over the first two innings, the Wolverines put together a lengthy bottom of the third, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring four runs on five hits to take the 4-0 lead.
St. Vincent got one back in the top of the fourth. With one out, Dillner doubled to right field and scored when the next batter, Yoder, stroked an RBI single.
Bicko retired the Wolverines in order in each of the next two innings, before the Bearcat offense struck in the decisive sixth.
With one out, Jessica LaPorte smacked a single to right, before Dillner reached on an error. Stokan then followed with what proved to be the game-winning home run, the first longball of her young career.
The Wolverines looked for some late-inning heroics of their own, with a two-out triple in the bottom of the seventh, but Bicko calmly induced a game-ending groundout to close out the win.
As was the case in the opener, the Bearcats again used late-inning magic to seal the doubleheader sweep.
Trailing 3-2 in the top of the seventh, the Bearcats rallied for five runs, capped off by a grand slam from Abby Ginter, to earn another comeback victory and remain undefeated.
After the two teams combined for just two baserunners over the first three innings, the Bearcats broke through with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Kelsey Tobin led off with a single, moved to second on a Ginter sacrifice bunt and scored on a LaPorte base hit. Two batters later, Yoder singled to center to score Emma Torretti, who was running for LaPorte, and give the Bearcats a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Wolverines answered with three runs, including a two-run home run from Hannah Dietz, to take a 3-2 lead.
SVC looked to rally in the top of the sixth, with Tobin singling and Ginter walking with no outs, but the inning came to a premature end with a double play.
The Bearcats opened the top of the seventh with a quick out, but Stokan and Bicko followed with singles to put runners on first and third. Mary Maceda then tied the game with a single to center to plate Bicko, before Tobin was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ginter took the very next pitch deep with her first career grand slam, clearing the bases and giving the Bearcats the 7-3 lead.
Bearcat pitcher Olivia Bushore then pitched around a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh to close out the win.
St. Vincent out-hit Grove City 8-6 in the nightcap, led by Tobin’s 2-for-3 efforts. Bushore improved to 4-0 in the circle, going the distance and allowing three runs on six hits and just one walk.
The Bearcats are scheduled to return to action on April 4 with a 3 p.m. non-conference doubleheader against Juniata.
