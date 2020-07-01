Latrobe Legion bounced back Tuesday after a rough weekend tournament, using a late-inning offensive surge to get past Mount Pleasant, 11-4, in Westmoreland County American League Baseball action at Legion-Keener Park.
Latrobe, which improved to 6-1 in league play and 9-6 overall, was the road team Tuesday despite being in its home ballpark. The Jethawks went 1-4 during a tournament in Ohio is past weekend, but before that had won seven of its first nine games to begin the season.
Latrobe previously lost its exhibition season-opener against Hollidaysburg and a league game against rival Derry at Sloan Field. The Jethawks also have also notched exhibition wins against Hollidaysburg and Yough, in addition to Westmoreland County American League Baseball victories against Mount Pleasant, Yough, Hempfield East, Bushy Run and Young Township.
On Tuesday, Latrobe broke open a close game — the Jethawks led 3-1 going into the sixth — in the latter innings.
In the top of the sixth, Vinny Amatucci and Logan Gustafson opened the frame with back-to-back singles, and Clay Petrosky followed with another single to load the bases. Latrobe later scored in the inning on a wild pitch, an error and a bases loaded walk from Tucker Knupp to stretch the lead to 6-1.
Latrobe padded its lead in the seventh. Logan Short hit a solo home run to start the inning while Petrosky singled and Jake Bradish reached on an error to bring home another run. Ben Anderson then followed with a homer of his own, a two-run shot, to make it 10-4. Latrobe scored its final run on a wild pitch.
Mount Pleasant drew a bit closer in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs on a pair of groundouts and a wild pitch. Jeremiah Kitz also tripled and scored on an error in the inning.
The Jethawks opened the scoring in the second after Ethan Boring and Amatucci led off with singles. Gustafson followed with a sacrifice and a run came home after an error. Short grounded out to bring home another run to make it 2-0.
Mount Pleasant (0-6, 0-6) briefly cut the lead in half on a groundout in the bottom of the second, but Latrobe added another run in the fifth when Anderson walked, stole second and later scored on Ben Rafferty’s RBI single.
Rafferty paced Latrobe’s 14-hit attack with three hits and an RBI, while Amatucci added three hits. Petrosky and Short each chipped in two hits.
Boring earned the pitching win with a strong start, striking out five and walking three over six innings of work. Matt Macey added an inning of relief, walking a batter.
Joe Shrum took the loss for Mount Pleasant, striking out two and walking one in 4 2/3 innings. Mount Pleasant was also hurt by five errors.
The Jethawks host West Hempfield at 6 p.m. today and will then follow that up with a Fourth of July game at 1 p.m. Saturday against rival Derry at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe leads the Westmoreland County American League standings with a 6-1 mark. Murrysville is right behind with a 5-1 record, while Yough is 6-2 overall and Hempfield East is in fourth place at 4-2. Bushy Run is 2-2 and West Hempfield is 2-3, while Derry (2-5), Young Township (1-6) and Mount Pleasant (0-6) round out the standings.
———
Latrobe Mount Pleasant ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 5 2 2 O’Conner 2 0 1 Bradish 5 1 0 Bassinger 2 0 0 Anderson 4 2 1 Ja Wagner 3 0 0 Rafferty 3 0 3 Jo Wagner 0 0 0 Krinock 0 0 0 Kitz 1 1 1 Bleehash 0 1 0 Shrum 3 0 0 King 0 0 0 Noah 1 0 0 Knupp 3 0 0 Alakson 1 1 0 Clair 0 0 0 Leechalk 0 0 0 Antus 1 0 1 Yester 3 0 0 Boring 5 1 2 Govern 3 0 1 Macey 0 0 0 Mason 1 0 0 Amatucci 4 2 3 King 2 1 1 Grandgrge 0 0 0 Golkosky 1 0 0 Gustafson 2 1 1 Sofranko 1 0 0 Short 4 1 1 Kubinsky 0 1 0 Tait 2 0 0
Totals 36 11 14 Totals 26 4 4Latrobe 020 013 5 — 11 14 2Mt. Pleasant 010 000 3 — 4 4 5 Triple: Kitz (MP) Home Runs: Anderson, Short (L) Strikeouts by: Boring-5, Macey-0 (L); Shrum-2, Bassinger-0, Yester-0, King-0, Jo Wagner-0 (MP) Base on balls by: Boring-3, Macey-1 (L); Shrum-1, Bassinger-0, Yester-0, King-1, Jo Wagner-0 (MP) Winning pitcher: Ethan Boring Losing pitcher: Shrum
