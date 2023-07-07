Facing a four-run deficit past the midway point of the game Wednesday, July 5, St. Joe’s Owls enjoyed a six-run outburst in the later innings for a 9-7 victory over Latrobe VFW in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball game.
After the Owls posted one run in the top of the first inning, VFW plated three runs in the home half of the frame and two runs in the second for an early 5-1 lead. St. Joe’s scored one run apiece in the third and fourth innings to trim the deficit to two runs, but the VFW team quickly restored order with a pair in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 7-3 advantage.
That’s when the winds shifted for the Owls as the team scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at seven runs apiece. St. Joe’s pulled ahead in the sixth inning with two runs while the Owls’ pitching staff put zeroes on the board against the VFW hitters. The Owls held on for a 9-7 comeback win as VFW was held scoreless in the game’s final three innings.
The Owls were led at the plate by Anthony Matthews, who was 1 for 3 with one double and two runs scored. Brody Chismar was 1 for 5 with three runs scored and four stolen bases, while Carter Urban was 1 for 4 with one run scored and two RBIs. Josh Short was 1 for 3 with one run scored, two RBIs and was hit by a pitch, followed by Sam Hochard, who was 1 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI. Parker Hannah was 1 for 3 with one run scored, while teammate Robert Visnick was credited with one RBI. Tyler Snyder reached first base in the game as he was hit by a pitch.
James Rafferty was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one stolen base for VFW, followed by Colin Barkley, who was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base. Braden Nelson was 1 for 4 with one run scored, while Colin Hennessey was 1 for 1 with one RBI, one stolen base and was hit by a pitch. Mason Hrubes added one single and one stolen base for VFW, while Jeremy Lazarchik scored two runs and Hudson Howard was credited with two RBIs.
Matthews started the game for the Owls as he gave up seven runs (three earned) on six hits in four innings of work. He struck out seven batters and walked three in the no-decision. Hochard earned the win in relief as he gave up one hit in three scoreless innings. He struck out three batters and walked a pair.
Lazarchik took the loss for VFW as he pitched 5.1 innings, giving up nine runs (three earned) on six hits. He struck out seven batters and walked a pair. He was relieved by Hrubes with one out in the sixth inning; Hrubes threw 1.2 scoreless innings in relief. He held the Owls hitless while striking out four batters and issuing one base on balls.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
