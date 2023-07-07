Facing a four-run deficit past the midway point of the game Wednesday, July 5, St. Joe’s Owls enjoyed a six-run outburst in the later innings for a 9-7 victory over Latrobe VFW in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball game.

After the Owls posted one run in the top of the first inning, VFW plated three runs in the home half of the frame and two runs in the second for an early 5-1 lead. St. Joe’s scored one run apiece in the third and fourth innings to trim the deficit to two runs, but the VFW team quickly restored order with a pair in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 7-3 advantage.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

