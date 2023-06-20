Facing a slim 5-4 deficit going into the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday, June 18, the Cooperstown Vets (7-10) put four runs across the plate in an 8-5 comeback win over the Nakles Sharks (10-7) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
The Sharks struck first with three runs in the opening inning for a 3-0 lead. Cooperstown cut into the lead with two runs in the home half of the second inning, but Nakles countered with one run in the top of the third for a 4-2 lead. The Vets tied the score at four runs apiece with a pair in the home half of the third inning. After the Sharks pulled ahead 5-4 with one run in the top of the sixth inning, Cooperstown plated four runs in the bottom half of the frame to take an 8-5 lead. Nakles was held off the scoreboard in the top of the seventh inning as the Vets earned the 8-5 victory.
Owen Teslevich was 1 for 3 with two runs scored for Cooperstown. Teammate Jeffery David also scored twice in the game for the Vets. Colton Sanders led the Vets’ hitters as he was 2 for 3 with one run scored. Frank Orzehowski was 1 for 3 with one run scored, while teammates Liam McMahen and Evan Sanders were both 1 for 2. Chase Lukon and Reed Razza scored one run apiece for Cooperstown.
The Sharks were led at the plate by Anthony Scarton, who was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Caden Marsh was 1 for 3 with one run scored, while teammates Tyler Hahn and Brady McIlnay scored one run apiece for Nakles. Vinny Calabrace, Dom Durigon and Lucas Grohal each singled in the game.
Teslevich earned the win in relief for the Vets as he struck out two batters. Colton Sanders started the game for Cooperstown as he struck out seven batters and walked five.
Calabrace took the loss for the Sharks as he struck out three batters and walked five. Aaron Gaskey also saw time on the mound for Nakles as he struck out one batter in the loss.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
