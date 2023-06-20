Facing a slim 5-4 deficit going into the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday, June 18, the Cooperstown Vets (7-10) put four runs across the plate in an 8-5 comeback win over the Nakles Sharks (10-7) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

The Sharks struck first with three runs in the opening inning for a 3-0 lead. Cooperstown cut into the lead with two runs in the home half of the second inning, but Nakles countered with one run in the top of the third for a 4-2 lead. The Vets tied the score at four runs apiece with a pair in the home half of the third inning. After the Sharks pulled ahead 5-4 with one run in the top of the sixth inning, Cooperstown plated four runs in the bottom half of the frame to take an 8-5 lead. Nakles was held off the scoreboard in the top of the seventh inning as the Vets earned the 8-5 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.