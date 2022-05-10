A late-game rally would boost host Greater Latrobe to a 5-3 win over North Catholic in an exhibition baseball contest Monday.
The Wildcats went up 3-0 in the second inning. Jake Cramer hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed Anthony Massari to score the Wildcats’ first run of the inning.
A Chase Sickenberger single would next score Owen Miele, putting Greater Latrobe up 2-0. Logan Short would next single to score Cramer making it 3-0.
North Catholic added two runs in the top-of-the-third inning to narrow the game to 3-2.
The Trojans would tie the game at 3-all in the fifth inning when Jack Garbin hit a grounder allowing Drew Doherty to score.
Greater Latrobe took the lead for good in the sixth when Sickenberger doubled scoring Eli Boring as the go-ahead run.
Short went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Greater Latrobe Wildcats varsity in hits.
Sickenberger pitched the Wildcats to victory. He went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out three. Matt Macey threw two innings in relief. He recorded the last six outs to earn the save.
The Wildcats will travel to Greensburg Salem on May 11.
–––––
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.