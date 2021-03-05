South Fayette hit the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team with a barrage of three-pointers throughout Thursday’s game. But the Lady Wildcats got the job done at the free throw line when it mattered most.
Trailing by two with less than three minutes to play, No. 6-seeded Greater Latrobe went 7-of-8 from the charity stripe while holding No. 11 South Fayette scoreless the rest of the way, as the Lady Wildcats overcame a late fourth-quarter deficit for a 52-47 win in a WPIAL Class 5A first-round playoff game at Greater Latrobe.
Like it’s done time and again this season, Greater Latrobe kept its composure while executing on both ends of the floor down the stretch.
“We’ve been here,” head coach Mark Burkardt said. “We get down in the fourth, we understand that we can come back and then we can play. It’s not a panic situation.”
Greater Latrobe took control early and did not trail until South Fayette (14-6) heated up from behind the arc in the third quarter with five threes. The Lady Lions went just 3-for-22 from three-point range in the first half, but sank seven of 18 in the final 16 minutes.
South Fayette took its first lead, 36-34, with three minutes left in the third. The lead changed hands seven times after that point.
With Greater Latrobe trailing 47-45, junior Anna Rafferty drew a foul with 2:36 to play and sank both free throws to tie the game. Following a South Fayette turnover, freshman Elle Snyder pulled down a key offensive rebound and drew contact on the put-back which sent her to the free throw line. She missed first but nailed the second free throw to provide Greater Latrobe a one-point lead, 48-47, with 1:19 remaining.
On its next possession, South Fayette had a three-pointer twice hit the iron and bounce out, and Greater Latrobe grabbed the rebound. The Lady Lions had to foul five times to send a Lady Wildcat to the line, which required Greater Latrobe to execute several crucial inbound passes.
Luckily, Burkardt said his team prepared for those exact kinds of plays during Wednesday’s practice.
“Their ability to do what I asked them to do is the difference in us holding on there,” he said. “...We had to enter the ball five or six times in a row against extreme pressure.”
Finally, South Fayette committed its seventh foul, sending senior Rachel Ridilla to the stripe with 17 seconds left. She calmly made both free throws, stretching Greater Latrobe’s lead to 50-47.
South Fayette had a chance to tie the game, but Maddie Webber, who led the Lady Lions with 13 points — including three treys — missed a three-pointer at the eight-second mark. Snyder grabbed the rebound, was fouled, and this time made both free throws to seal a five-point win — Greater Latrobe’s first playoff victory since 2018. That year, the Lady Wildcats defeated Shaler Area in the first round, but fell to Bethel Park in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Greater Latrobe advances to face No. 3 Hampton (15-4) in the quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Monday at Hampton.
Free throws proved to be the deciding factor late in the game for the Lady Wildcats.
“The two Rachel made were huge. And then when a freshman comes up and ices it … What else can you say?” Burkardt said.
Greater Latrobe’s forwards provided the bulk of the scoring. Rafferty led all scorers with 17, while sophomore Emma Blair chipped in 12.
Ridilla scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a three, a two and a pair of pivotal foul shots.
“I wasn’t making my shots in the first half, so I just kept believing in myself,” Ridilla said. “I didn’t stop shooting, it’s kind of my thing. They started to fall, and I started to gain some confidence. It was just the right timing, I was able to make them at the end.”
South Fayette set up in a man-to-man defense, which ignited scoring from Greater Latrobe’s forwards, Rafferty and Blair, early on.
The duo combined for 10 out of Greater Latrobe’s 13 points in the opening quarter. The Lady Wildcats opened an 11-4 lead after senior Lexi Weatherton assisted Rafferty who scored inside the paint. But a Blair layup was flanked by two South Fayette three-pointers, with Greater Latrobe holding a 13-10 lead after eight minutes.
Greater Latrobe took its largest lead of the game, 26-17, when senior Ava Vitula hit Blair for a basket on the right block with 1:28 left in the half. However, the Lady Lions came roaring back, finishing the half on a 5-0 run, capped off by a three-pointer from Giuliana Gaetano with 10 seconds on the clock.
Gaetano maintained the hot hand to start the second half, making back to back 3s to tie the score at 28. She finished with 12 points.
Rafferty and Blair exchanged baskets to reclaim a four-point lead, but South Fayette drilled its third, fourth and fifth three-pointers of the quarter to open a 39-34 lead.
“The problem was for a little while there after halftime, we were trading 3’s for 2’s, so they were going to catch up when that was happening,” Burkardt said.
With a minute left in the third, Blair fired a pass to Rafferty for a bucket on the left block to cut the deficit to three, 39-36, with a quarter to play.
“I thought that Anna and Emma, once again, did their jobs in there,” Burkardt said. “And they looked for one another very well, as well as they have all year.”
Greater Latrobe outscored South Fayette, 16-8, in the fourth quarter. The Lady Wildcats had balanced scoring in the final period, with five different players scoring. In addition to Ridilla’s seven in the fourth, Snyder had three, and Rafferty, Blair and Weatherton each had two.
Weatherton and Blair scored the fourth quarter’s first four points, helping Greater Latrobe to a one-point advantage, 40-39. South Fayette twice went ahead, but Ridilla connected on a short baseline jumper and a three-pointer from the left wing to give Greater Latrobe a 45-44 lead. After South Fayette’s Lainey Yater hit the team’s 10th triple of the night, Greater Latrobe ended the game on a 7-0 run — all from the foul line.
“In the first half we were missing our foul shots and we weren’t rebounding as well as we normally do, which were two of our strengths,” Burkardt said. “I thought we did a good job of cleaning that up in the fourth quarter. They just did a tremendous job running the offense.”
Snyder finished with five points, while Weatherton had four.
Greater Latrobe finished atop Section 4, its first time winning the section title in 14 years. Thursday’s victory was also the program’s first home playoff win.
“It felt great, usually we don’t have (home) playoff games,” Ridilla said. “I think we had a home court advantage tonight a little bit. That was a very good team. We’re just glad to get the win.”
Burkardt, meanwhile, is glad both the Greater Latrobe boys and girls basketball teams earned first-round victories.
“The WPIAL is on notice. Westmoreland County is in the house,” he said.
———
WPIAL Class 5A
Girls Basketball Playoffs
First Round
SOUTH FAYETTE (47)
Stabile 2-1-6; Gaetano 4-0-12; Yater 2-0-6; Mi. Webber 4-0-8; Ma. Webber 5-0-13; Leroux 0-2-2. Totals, 17-3(5)—47
GREATER LATROBE (52)
Snyder 1-3-5; Ridilla 3-2-10; Watson 0-0-0; Rafferty 7-2-16; Blair 6-0-12; Vitula 1-1-3; Weatherton 2-0-4; Dominick 1-0-2; Burkhard 0-0-0; McNeil 0-0-0; Li. Planinsek 0-0-0; Blossey 0-0-0; Le. Planinsek 0-0-0. Totals, 21-8(13)—52
Score by Quarters
S. Fayette 10 12 17 8 — 47 Gr. Latrobe 13 13 10 16 — 52
Three-point field goals: Gaetano-4, Ma. Webber-3, Yater-2, Mi. Webber; Ridilla-2
