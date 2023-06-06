St. Anthony’s Society held off a late rally Sunday, June 4, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action as the team scored a close 4-3 win over Bardine’s.

Bardine’s plated one run for a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning before St. Anthony’s scored two runs in the home half of the third, and two more in the fifth for a 4-1 lead. Bardine’s was able to get two runners across the plate in the seventh inning but couldn’t make up the deficit in a 4-3 defeat.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

