St. Anthony’s Society held off a late rally Sunday, June 4, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action as the team scored a close 4-3 win over Bardine’s.
Bardine’s plated one run for a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning before St. Anthony’s scored two runs in the home half of the third, and two more in the fifth for a 4-1 lead. Bardine’s was able to get two runners across the plate in the seventh inning but couldn’t make up the deficit in a 4-3 defeat.
Cason Long accounted for two of his team’s four runs as he went 1 for 1 in the game. Teammate Quinn Painter was 1 for 3, scoring one run for St. Anthony’s. Ethan Haydo scored one run as well. Joey Crimboli was 2 for 4 with one triple, the only extra-base hit recorded by either team. Evan Springbob was 2 for 2 in the game, and Donovan Trimble enjoyed a multi-hit day as well, going 2 for 4. Max Dlugos and Zach Theys each hit one single apiece for St. Anthony’s.
Pickle Burket was 1 for 2, scoring one run for Bardine’s. Ben Hantz and Joey Razza scored one run apiece. Luke Bulebosh and Vinny Razza each singled in the loss.
Long was the winning pitcher for St. Anthony’s as he struck out eight batters and issued five free passes. He was relieved by Theys, who fanned two and issued one base on balls.
Joey Razza took the loss for Bardine’s. He struck out five batters and walked three. Bulebosh also made a mound appearance as he issued one free pass. Owen Smith saw time on the hill as well, walking one batter.
