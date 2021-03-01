A Klimchock hit a big shot in the Carey Center on Saturday, only this time — it went against St. Vincent College.
The SVC men’s basketball team clawed its way back from a 12-point deficit at the five-minute mark in the second half against Bethany to eventually lead by three with a few seconds to play. But Bethany’s Asa Klimchock hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime, and the Bison went on to defeat St. Vincent, 91-88, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
Klimchock, a former Greensburg Central Catholic and Kiski School standout, grew up watching four of his cousins play basketball at SVC. Laura Klimchock scored more than 1,300 points playing from 2004-08. His cousins Chris and Ben Klimchock, as well as Daniel Sinwell, helped SVC win its first PAC title in 2013. Ben Klimchock and Sinwell four-peated as PAC champions from 2013-16.
“It was an unbelievable experience being able to not only play on the same court as so many of my cousins did, but to hit a big shot that I’ve seen them all do before made the experience even 10 times more memorable to me,” said Klimchock, a Greensburg native.
Despite senior Shemar Bennett’s game-high 26 points and 19 rebounds, SVC fell to 2-6 in the PAC and overall.
Bethany led 78-66 with 5:01 remaining in the contest. The Bearcats then used a 16-1 to go ahead by three with 11 seconds on the clock. But Klimchock inbounded the ball and pulled up from the right wing off a give and go to tie the game at 82 as time expired.
The teams exchanged baskets to start the extra period, but Bethany took an 89-86 lead after going 5-of-6 at the free throw line. Bennett scored a fadeaway off the glass with 43.7 seconds left, cutting the deficit to one. After Bethany retook a three-point lead, SVC’s Enzo Fetsko missed a potential game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer from the left wing.
Bethany went 13-of-27 from behind the arc, making 10 three-pointers in the first half.
“It seems like everybody is shooting a high percentage against us,” SVC head coach Terrance Smith said. “We definitely didn’t expect them to hit 10 threes in the first half. That kind of hurt us.”
The Bearcats started fast, scoring 10 of the game’s first 13 points. But Bethany began heating up as the Bison hit four treys to lead, 17-16. From there, the lead changed hands four more times in the first half, with Bethany ahead, 41-37, at the break.
Bethany steadily grew its lead in the second half, with Julian McGee capping a 6-0 run to provide the Bison a 72-60 lead. St. Vincent turned around with six unanswered points of its own. However, turnovers allowed Bethany to reestablish a 12-point lead, 78-66, with under five minutes to play.
Showing no quit, St. Vincent responded with a 14-0 run, with four different Bearcats scoring in that span.
“We just dug in and decided to play,” Smith said. “We’re going to keep fighting no matter what. It just went our way for a little bit.”
Senior Walter Bonds cut the deficit to two, 78-76, with a layup near the 2:13 mark. Freshman Osyon Jones sank two free throws to tie the game at 78, and Nelson Etuk went coast to coast to score, giving the Bearcats a two-point lead. Bonds converted a free throw to give the Bearcats a three-point lead with about 20 seconds to go, but Klimchock’s triple sent the contest into overtime. Klimchock finished with 11.
“That was tough, that was tough,” Smith said. “It wasn’t our night. It hasn’t been our night for a while.”
In addition to Bennett’s 26 points, Jones added 18 and Etuk chipped in 16.
Bethany had six players in double figures. Dalton Hamrick led the way with 18.
St. Vincent returns to action after a week’s rest in its final game of the regular season at Westminster College, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Bearcats have now lost five in a row.
“We feel like even though we’ve lost the last few games, we still feel like we’re getting valuable reps out there for these guys and we’re getting better in certain areas,” Smith said. “We’re trying to focus on the positives and build on those.”
BETHANY (91)
Riggs 4-2-14; Hamrick 7-2-18; Zimmerman 4-1-10; Klimchock 3-4-11; Furlong 3-0-6; Block 1-0-2; White Jr. 4-2-11; McGee 7-1-17. Totals, 33-12(18)—91
