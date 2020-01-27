The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team led for most of game, but a shot with three-tenths of a second left gave host Washington & Jefferson at 75-74 win over the Bearcats in Saturday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
The Bearcats fall to 4-5 in the PAC and 9-9 overall. The Presidents improve to 5-4 and 10-8.
After the teams exchanged baskets early, Cletus Helton gave the lead back to SVC, and Walter Bonds then made a layup to make it 5-3 at the 18:27-mark. The Presidents tied the game at seven, but David Stephen hit a jumper in the paint to start a run for the Bearcats.
After two layups from Bennett, Stephen nailed a three to give SVC a 16-7 lead with 14:04 left in the half. W&J responded with an 11-3 run to trail by one (19-18) at the 9:38-mark.
Helton increased the Bearcats lead back to four followed by two free throws from Josh Duda to make the score 24-18. The Presidents cut the deficit back to four, but after a couple field goals from Kyle Pope, SVC led, 29-22, with 4:53 on the clock.
The Presidents worked their way back to trail by one, but Bonds made a jumper to put St. Vincent up, 32-29. W&J pulled within one again, but Reed Hipps nailed a three as time expired to give SVC a 35-31 edge at halftime.
The Presidents cut the margin down and eventually took a 40-39 lead at the 15:48-mark of the second half. The Bearcats responded with an 8-0 run capped off by a layup from Bonds and the Bearcats maintained the advantage by a single-possession or more.
With 4:26 left, the Presidents pulled within six,but a jumper from Andrew Reed and two free throws from Drew Normandin gave the Bearcats a 74-64 lead. At that point, Washington & Jefferson began a run and pulled within one (74-73) with 46 seconds remaining.
After a missed shot from SVC, the Presidents gained possession and, with 0.3 seconds to play, Cameron Seemann made a jumper to give the Presidents the victory.
Stephen led SVC with 13 points while Bonds added 12. The Bearcats were out rebounded, 35-27, and allowed 42 points in the paint.
St. Vincent is on the road again, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for another PAC contest against Grove City.
