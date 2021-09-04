NORTH HUNTINGDON – Greater Latrobe football coach Jason Marucco walked off the field on Friday night with a little bit of disappointment, but a lot of pride at the same time.
Greater Latrobe lost starting quarterback Bobby Fetter to injury in the first half of Friday’s exhibition at Norwin, but the Wildcats, thanks in large part to backup Brayden Reott, Kyle Brewer and Drake Clayton, were in position to score a win against the Class 6A Knights with less than five minutes to play.
However, quarterback Luke Levendosky and the Knights had other plans.
Norwin came up with a big rally in the final 4:09, as the Knights tied the game with a little more than two minutes to play and won it, 31-28, following a 21-yard field goal from Joe Castle in the final five seconds.
“I loved the way our kids battled,” Marucco said. “I loved the way our kids hung in there when it would’ve been very easy to tank it. Quite honestly, five years ago, we might have tanked it. That’s how far we’ve come and that’s why this group is special and will continue to get better.”
Greater Latrobe (1-1) trailed 21-14 in the third quarter when the Wildcats had trouble with several fumbles during the center-quarterback exchange from the shotgun formation and they were forced to punt in consecutive possessions. The Wildcats fumbled five times on Friday, but didn’t lose the ball.
“It’s one thing if the defense is doing something to stop you, but when you’re making the mistakes to stop yourself, that’s disheartening and it takes possessions away,” Marucco said.
Things changed in the fourth quarter. Clayton broke off a 31-yard run and Brewer scored his second touchdown of the game two plays later, this one from 14-yards out, as the Wildcats tied the game, 21-21.
After a defensive stand, Clayton raced 85-yards down the left sideline to give Greater Latrobe a 28-21 lead with 4:09 to play.
“I thought we completely controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half,” Marucco said.
Then, Levendosky and the Knights (1-1) rallied. Levendosky connected on two passes, 13 yards to Christian Beck and 24 yards to Jackson Pons, and had he help from a pass interference call, as the Knights moved to the 15-yard line.
Beck tied the game, 28-28, two plays later, scoring on a 2-yard run with 2:10 to play.
Greater Latrobe went three-and-out on its next possession, but Reott, who is also the punter, booted a field-flipping kick, giving the Knights a first-and-10 with 32 seconds to play.
Turns out, that was too much time.
Levendosky completed consecutive passes to Pons and Xander Smith, putting the Knights close to midfield. Levendosky rushed seven yards and spiked the ball to preserve the clock which set up a third-and-three from the 40.
That was the play of the game, as Levendosky heaved a pass down the right sideline to a wide open Anthony Perillo for a 36-yard gain, setting up Castle’s 21-yard game-winning kick. It gave Norwin a fifth consecutive win against Greater Latrobe, which hasn’t beaten the Knights since 2011.
“It was a huge play, but we gave them time, and it was a crucial time in the game,” Marucco said. “We just had to get a stop there. They made two more plays than we did, and that was the result.”
Clayton led the Wildcats with 211 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Brewer had 70 yards and three additional touchdowns on eight carries. Brewer has six touchdowns in two games after scoring three times during last Friday’s 61-0 Week Zero rout of Derry Area at Memorial Stadium.
“Drake and Kyle, two of our senior captains, we expect that from them,” Marucco said. “I thought our offensive line knew they had to take control of the game and they did that.”
Fetter left the game in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury and didn’t return. He was injured following a hard tackle near the sidelines on a first-down rush. Marucco didn’t have an update on his condition after the game. Fetter finished 4 of 6 for 75 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“My heart feels for Bobby and all the things that he’s been through,” Marucco said.
Reott, a senior, entered the game and finished 2 of 8 for 17 yards passing. More importantly, he directed the offense during the Wildcats’ three second-half scoring drives where he had plenty of help from Clayton and Brewer.
“I thought our whole team rallied around Brayden and felt for Bobby at the same time,” Marucco said. “What Brayden did was pretty special, coming in that situation in a tight game for his first time ever playing quarterback on a Friday night. You know you’re going to have your growing pains, but overall we thought he did a great job and he gave us a chance to win the game. Proud doesn’t even begin to describe what Brayden Reott did, getting thrown in there.”
Fetter led the Wildcats to a score on their second possession. A 47-yard pass down the left sideline to Chase Sickenberger led to an 11-yard touchdown to Brewer two plays later, giving the Wildcats the early 7-0 lead.
Levendosky and the Knights answered with a 13-play, 74-yard series to tie the game. The Knights converted three third downs and ran on 11 of the 13 plays. They closed the series with a pass as Levendosky connected with Aaron Schmook for an 8-yard score.
Fetter was picked off by Nate Houser three plays later, and he returned the interception to the 10-yard line. Levendosky immediately capitalized with a touchdown on the next play to put Norwin in front, 14-7 at the half.
The Wildcats tied the game, 14-14, on their first possession of the second half. Brewer and Clayton had all the touches during a seven-play, 48-yard series, capped by Brewer’s 9-yard run.
Levendosky broke free for a 45-yard touchdown, which capped a 5-play, 79-yard series, and put the Knights back in front, 21-14.
The Wildcats battled back and took the lead with less than five minutes to play, but it wasn’t enough.
“It’s early in the season,” Marucco said. “We’ll go back and we’ll learn from it. We’ll draw a lot on the positive things that happened and continue to improve on the negative. I think that’s what we’ll do week-in and week out."
