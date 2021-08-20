St. Vincent College announced the hiring of Jenna Lafko as the college’s assistant women’s basketball coach on Thursday.
A 2021 St. Vincent College graduate, Lafko was a four-year standout on the hardwood for the Bearcats under head coach Jimmy Petruska.
“I’m honored to be given the opportunity to come back to the program,” Lafko said. “St. Vincent is home, and being given the chance to continue in the game that gave me so much is a great feeling. I’m excited to get to work.”
Petruska’s excited to add Lafko to the coaching staff.
“She will be a tremendous role model for our players to look up to,” Petruska said. “Jenna had a great playing career and I am confident that she will provide excellent leadership and be a strong influence on our student-athletes. Her energy and eagerness to help our players is off the chart. She is going to help our program take a big leap forward in all areas.”
Lafko was a three-time All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) selection at guard for the Bearcats, averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists in 83 games.
During her 2019-20 junior season, Lafko was named the PAC Player of the Year. She averaged 13 points and ranked third in the PAC in both field goal percentage (.509) and assists (3.7 per game), while also leading the conference with 78 steals. As a senior, she earned First-Team All-PAC honors for the second straight season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists, while also connecting on 21 of 24 attempts from the free throw line.
Lafko led the Bearcats to a combined 71-22 record, including a 44-6 mark in the PAC throughout her four-year career. SVC won PAC titles in both 2019 and 2021, with the most recent squad finishing a perfect 10-0 during the coronavirus (COVID-19) abbreviated season.
Lafko is no stranger to coaching, having worked the Hampton High School boys and girls youth camps for five years. She also worked the Mars Area High School girls camp for two years and the annual Nike Elite camp at St. Vincent College for three years. Additionally, she served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Hampton High School boys basketball team during the 2020-21 season, coached by her father, Joe.
A native of Gibsonia and graduate of Hampton High School, Lafko holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Vincent College.
The Bearcats are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 with a non-conference tilt at Juniata College.
