Although the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team held a 17-10 lead after the opening quarter of Friday’s game at Greensburg Salem, Lady Wildcats’ coach Mark Burkardt recognized that senior Abby Mankins was finding offense too easily. Mankins, Greensburg Salem’s 1,000-point scorer and Seton Hill commit, had seven of her team’s 10 points in the opening stanza.
A change in defense for Greater Latrobe completely changed the outlook, however, as Mankins was held scoreless for the rest of the contest and Greensburg Salem was limited to just 10 points combined over the final three quarters.
Behind a suffocating defensive effort, Greater Latrobe rolled past the Lady Golden Lions 47-20 to remain perfect in section play. The Lady Wildcats improved to 8-0 in Class 5A, Section 4 play, and 12-2 overall. Greensburg Salem, conversely, fell to 5-3 in the section, and 14-4 on the season.
“We started in man to man and she was able to get to the basket quite a bit in the first quarter,” Burkardt said, referring to Mankins. “We switched to a 1-2(-2) zone and it was much more difficult for them to penetrate.
“She just has a knack for seeing the basket. She handles the ball extremely well and she gets into the paint pretty frequently, so I was very happy to keep her out of it,” he continued.
Mankins hit a pair of shots and made three of four free throws in the opening frame, but she failed to make another field goal and never went to the line again over the final 24 minutes. With her younger sister, Kait, out for the season with injury, the Golden Lions didn’t have enough secondary scoring to stay competitive, as nobody else tallied more than four points.
On the other side, Greater Latrobe was again playing without its most accomplished player, as senior center Anna Rafferty missed her third consecutive game with injury. In her absence, though, junior Emma Blair produced a dominant showing, as she compiled 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Blair has frequently amassed double-doubles dating back to her freshman year, but she’s become the focal point offensively without Rafferty, who is expected to return to the floor soon.
“We’re relying on her more than we did before,” Burkardt noted of Blair, who shifted to center. “We did a good job of getting her in the post and getting the ball to her. She sealed extremely well and she finished extremely well.”
The Wildcats also benefitted from some complimentary scoring, as sophomore Elle Snyder notched a dozen points, junior Josie Straigis scored seven and freshman Carley Berk added six points.
“We’re a complete team if we’re not going to depend on one player,” Burkardt said, highlighting that his team has overcome absences to both Rafferty and Blair this season.
Although their 47 points represented the lowest output in nearly a month, the Lady Wildcats never really stalled until the fourth quarter, when the outcome was already decided.
The defense more than made up for any offensive shortcomings, though. In particular, senior guard Bailey Watson drew praise for her effort on that end of the floor against GS.
The Lady Wildcats will carry an eight-game winning streak into this week, as they face a section matchup on the road against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, followed by a marquee showdown at home against second-place McKeesport Area on Friday. The Lady Wildcats won the first meeting against the Lady Tigers, 66-65.
“We’ve gotten better since Christmas each game we’ve played. We should be playoff ready by playing teams like Greensburg, McKeesport and Woodland Hills,” Burkardt stated.
“We’re coming out mentally focused and following the game plan to a T, and if we continue to do that, we should be fine,” he added.
