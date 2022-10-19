It was a cold and snowy night at Rossi Field as the Greater Latrobe girls soccer team celebrated its seniors with senior night.
And the Lady Wildcats ended their regular season with a 2-0 Class 2A, Section 5 win over the Gateway Gators.
“It was a W absolutely, not our best game,” Greater Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said. “I don’t know if senior night festivities got into their heads, but we have to make sure that we pull it together for the playoffs ... Our seniors have been a fantastic crew, some of them I’ve coached since they were in U-12. It has been quite the journey with them. It was fantastic to be able to honor and celebrate them and their careers. They have really helped us come a long way. We are happy that we hopefully get to keep them for a couple more games.”
It was junior Regan Reilly who provided the offensive spark for the Wildcats as she scored both goals with assists on both by Maddie Petruzzi.
Reilly first scored with 34:33 left in the first half. She would add her second goal with 4:27 left in the half.
Senior goalie Sofia DeCerb gets credit with the shutout.
Morrison and the team now shift focus to the playoffs as the pairings will be announced for the postseason.
Greater Latrobe finishes second in its section behind Plum (14-1, 11-1). The Wildcats finish with an overall record of 10-2-2 and 10-1-1 in section.
“At 2 p.m. they start releasing the brackets, so I will be watching intently to see who our matchup is,” Morrison said.
She doesn’t have a preference for who the Wildcats face in the playoffs.
“Honestly, once you get into the playoffs, every game is going to be a battle,” Morrison said. “It is going to be high intensity. The playoffs bring with them a whole new wave of competition. So no matter who the team is, hopefully, we can get a home draw. Ultimately it doesn’t matter who it is as we know we are going to be in for a battle and we know we have to play our A game. Hopefully, then we can get the program its first playoff victory. That is the goal. It has been one of our goals this season. We have set ourselves up in a pretty good position to make it happen.”
The team will use the next couple of days off to recoup and prep for the playoffs.
“Luckily we’ve been able to give the girls some rest,” Morrison said. “We’ve healed from some sicknesses. I know there are a couple that are battling, but even now we have a couple of days to mentally regroup and get ready for those playoffs.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
