The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team picked up its third consecutive victory by 3-0 sweep, this time against Connellsville Area on Thursday in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 home match. Scores were 25-17, 25-12 and 25-13.
Greater Latrobe beat Derry Area on Monday and Southmoreland on Wednesday in exhibition games prior to Thursday’s sweep of Connellsville Area.
Again, Anna Rafferty set the pace – same as she did on Wednesday – with nine kills, while Maya Krehlik, Elle Snyder and Emma Blair all recorded seven kills. Lily Fenton contributed six kills, while Paige Watson, Bailey Watson and Shallyn Shank also added to the offense. Fenton, the setter, distributed 34 assists for the Lady Wildcats.
Fenton and Rafferty each collected three aces, while Snyder and Bailey Watson recorded a pair of aces. Krehlik and Shank also added aces for the Lady Wildcats. Defensively, Blair had three blocks, while Rafferty and Krehlik combined for three blocks. Bailey Watson led Greater Latrobe defensively with 13 digs, while Snyder, Shank and Rafferty each totaled eight digs. Krehlik, Giovanna Jones and Fenton combined for 10 digs.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also won by sweep, 25-17 and 25-14.
Mia Myers and Chiara Mongelluzzo led the way with three kills each, followed by MacKenzie Myers, Ava Krehlik, Brylee Bodnar and Ashley Deniker combining for seven. Mikenna Marino paced the JV team with six aces, while Krehlik had four and Myers, Macie McHugh, Mya McHugh, Deniker and Mongelluzzo combining for nine aces. Krehlik and Marino combined for eight assists. Macie McHugh set the bar defensively with seven digs, while Marino and Mya McHugh had three apiece.
The Greater Latrobe junior varsity team will compete at Greensburg Salem during the weekend, while the varsity team travels to Hempfield Area on Tuesday.
