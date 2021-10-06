The Greater Latrobe girls’ cross-country team completed an undefeated section slate to claim the section championship on Tuesday at Bushy Run Battlefield, while Derry Area closed the section slate with a host of personal bests.
The Lady Wildcats topped host Penn-Trafford, 15-50, and bested Greensburg Salem, 16-41, to finish with an 8-0 section slate, a 10-0 overall record and their first section championship since 2016. The Greater Latrobe boys split with Penn-Trafford and Greensburg Salem, defeating the Warriors, 23-38 before falling to Greensburg Salem, 23-33. The Wildcats finished 4-4 in the section and 5-5 overall.
The Derry Area boys – which beat Ligonier Valley, 20-37 and lost to Hempfield Area, 15-50 – finished 3-5 in section play and 5-5 overall. That’s the best team and overall record for the Trojans since the 2015 season. The Lady Trojans ended their campaign with a 2-6 section mark and a 3-6 overall record.
Emerson Skatell finished third for the Greater Latrobe girls with a time of 22:01. She was followed closely by Lexie Planinsek, Clara Herr, Carley Burk and Cora Drylie. Hayden Kraynick and Lizzie Planinsek completed the varsity squad, while Daysha Thomas, Liz Wilson and Leah Mazur also raced for the Lady Wildcats.
Koen Fulton finished fifth overall for the Greater Latrobe boys in 19:27. August Lawrence, Liam Wilson, Nick Wetzel and Steve Janke followed to set the score for the Wildcats, while Noah Pittman and Henry Krom rounded out the varsity seven. Michael Daigle, Jack Gaffney, Joey DiVittis and Octavian Musgrove all contributed to the effort for the Greater Latrobe boys.
Derry Area’s Jane Huss finished second overall in 20:28, which eclipsed her previous personal best by 1:06 and broke her prior home course record of 21:34 set earlier this season.
Tessa Hayes finished 18th overall for the Lady Trojans with a new personal best of 24:46, while Nicole Enos placed 23rd (25:34) and Gianna Gruska came in 25th with a 25:57. Charity Peterman took 26th (26:01), Auxanna Buchko placed 28th (27:03) and Mikaela Shine finished 31st with a new personal best of 28:50.
Morgan Sobota led the Derry Area boys with an 11th-place effort and a new personal best of 19:26. Blake Cecchini took 14th in 19:57, while Jake Watson finished 16th in 20:28. Seth Swisher and Logan Corbett both set personal bests in 19th and 20th with respective times of 21:42 and 21:49, while Gael Gonzalez-Kelly came in 25th with a 24:25.
Ligonier Valley’s Tucker Klotz won the boys’ race with a 17:21. Ryan Zimmerman (22:14) and Aidan Brisendine (22:36) placed 22nd and 23rd overall, while Lex Ortego (32:07), Ethan Wells (33:31) and Landan Wible (33:33) finished in 27th, 28th and 29th, respectively.
Clara Wallace led the Ligonier Valley girls with an 11th-place showing in 22:36, while Lyla Barr followed in 12th with a 23:15. Hollie Queer placed 16th overall (23:57) and Gabby Palmer captured 22nd in 25:13. Mara Myers (25:46), Abigail Painter (27:02) and Claira Jordan (28:13) followed in 24th, 27th and 30th, respectively.
Derry Area is set to visit United on Saturday. Greater Latrobe travels to Trumbull County Fairgrounds in Ohio for the “Legends” meet on Saturday before returning to local action at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Cross-Country Championship meet on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Westmoreland County Community College.
