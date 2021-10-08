The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team rebounded from a loss with a win in straight games, while Derry Area suffered a section defeat.
Greater Latrobe swept Gateway during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 match, while Derry Area suffered a 3-1 setback against Deer Lakes in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 play.
Greater Latrobe (6-3, 9-3) scores were 25-15, 25-19 and 25-19, as the Lady Wildcats rebounded from a loss against Oakland Catholic two nights earlier.
Anna Rafferty led the Lady Wildcats with 11 kills and three aces, while Emma Blair ended with 10 kills and four blocks. Lily Fenton directed the Greater Latrobe offense with 34 assists, while she also added three kills, six digs and two aces.
Maya Krehlik and Elle Snyder turned in five kills apiece, while Paige Watson posted three kills. Alanna Thiel, Bailey Watson and Shallyn Shank also contributed service aces to the win. Defensively, Bailey Watson led the way with 12 digs, while Krehlik posted six. Shank and Snyder both had five, while Ryley Quinn, Rafferty and Thiel all contributed three digs.
Derry Area pulled even with Deer Lakes, 1-1, after matches of 20-25 and 25-17, but the Lady Lancers won the final two contests 25-21 and 25-20 to close out the match.
Hannah Ruffner led the Lady Trojans with seven kills, and three aces. Sasha Whitfield followed with six kills and Makenzie Eades posted three. Faith Shean guided the Lady Trojans defensively with 16 digs, while Marissa Weimer followed with nine. Megan Baker also dished out 18 assists for the Lady Trojans.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team won in straight games, 25-8 and 25-15. Gabbi Sisak led the way with two kills and Alayna Williams followed with three aces.
Greater Latrobe also earned a JV sweep, 25-19 and 25-13.
Mia Myers led the Greater Latrobe JV offensively with five kills and six aces. Ashley Deniker, Mason Gresh and Chiara Mongelluzzo followed with 10 combined kills, while Ava Krehlik and Jianna Kaczmarkiewicz teamed for four kills and seven aces.
Krehlik directed the JV offense with 16 assists, while McKenna Marino also accounted for two. Macie McHugh paced the JV defense with 10 digs, followed by Marino’s seven digs. Ashley Daniker and Hanna Costello posted four digs apiece.
Greater Latrobe will compete in the Greensburg Salem tournament on Saturday before returning to section play on Tuesday in a home match against Penn-Trafford. Derry Area, which will also be at the Greensburg Salem tournament, just completed its fourth match in as many days. The Lady Trojans are at Steel Valley on Tuesday before a home match on Thursday against Valley. Derry Area swept Steel Valley and Valley last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.