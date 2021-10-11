The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team captured the first-place trophy during the Greensburg Salem Tournament, which took place this past Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats went undefeated through pool play and earned a first-round bye into the semifinals. They beat Southmoreland, 25-12, and earned a trip to the championship match where Greater Latrobe dispatched Burrell with a 25-17 winner-take-all showdown to claim the championship.
Maya Krehlik paced Greater Latrobe with 23 kills during the tournament, while Emma Blair followed with 20. Anna Rafferty added 18 kills, while Elle Snyder, Lily Fenton and Paige Watson combined for 20 additional kills. Fenton directed the Greater Latrobe offense with 93 assists during the Lady Wildcats’ championship run.
Krehlik set the bar from the service line with 13 aces, while Rafferty produced nine aces. Fenton had 12, while Snyder, Bailey Watson and Shallyn Shank combined for 12 aces.
Defense was also key in Greater Latrobe’s championship win, as Bailey Watson led the way with 43 digs, while Snyder followed with 27. Rafferty had 20 digs, while Shank and Fenton both had 19 digs and Krehlik 15 digs.
Greater Latrobe is back in action during a home section match on Tuesday against Penn-Trafford. Penn-Trafford beat Greater Latrobe on Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.