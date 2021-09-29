Make it four straight for the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team.
The Lady Wildcats won their fourth consecutive match with a 3-1 victory against Hempfield Area during a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 contest on Tuesday. Greater Latrobe defeated Derry Area and Southmoreland in exhibition play before beating Connellsville Area in section play, all last week
Hempfield Area won the first set, 25-19, on Tuesday, but the Lady Wildcats rallied in a big way with three consecutive victories to seal the match. The second game was tied, 24-24, until Greater Latrobe reeled off consecutive points for the 26-24 victory. The Lady Wildcats won the final two games by identical 25-21 margins, improving their record to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in section play.
Maya Krehlik and Anna Rafferty paced the Greater Latrobe offense, each with 13 kills. Rafferty added four blocks and two aces. Outside hitter Elle Snyder collected 11 kills, while Emma Blair followed with nine. Blair also contributed a team-best five blocks. Paige Watson posted eight kills, while Lily Fenton and Shallyn Shank combined for seven kills. Fenton enjoyed a big night, adding 55 assists to her six kills and two aces. Snyder and Bailey Watson led Greater Latrobe with 17 digs apiece. Shank followed with 13 digs, while Fenton added 12. Krehlik, Rafferty and Blair combined for 13 digs.
Greater Latrobe lost the junior varsity match in straight games, 25-14 and 25-17.
Chiara Mongelluzzo and Mikenna Marino paced the JV offense with three kills each, followed by Jianna Kaczmarkiewicz with a pair. Mia Myers, MacKenzie Myers, Ashley Daniker, Mya McHugh and Ava Krehlik also combined for six kills. Krehlik accounted for nine assists, while Macie McHugh set the bar defensively with 18 digs.
The Lady Wildcats are back in action at Norwin on Thursday. Greater Latrobe picked up a 3-1 home victory against Norwin on Sept. 7.
