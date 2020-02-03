Points weren’t easy to come by, but the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team prevailed with a 46-38 victory at Franklin Regional in an exhibition game last Friday.
The Lady Wildcats, playing their second game in as many days, won their fourth straight overall. GL is 11-7 overall and 7-5 in section play. The Lady Wildcats started the season with just two wins in their first seven games, but they’ve rebounded to win nine of their last 11.
They have a significant week upcoming that will determine their playoff fate.
Greater Latrobe is currently in a tie with Penn Hills (7-5, 9-11) for the final two playoff spots in the section, just ahead of Penn-Trafford (7-6, 12-7).
The Lady Wildcats visit Woodland Hills (12-0, 17-3) today (7:30 p.m.) and host Penn-Trafford in their section finale on Thursday (7:30 p.m.). Penn Hills has section games remaining against Oakland Catholic (10-2, 15-4) and Woodland Hills, while the Lady Warriors visit GL.
Franklin Regional fell to 5-13 overall following the Lady Panthers’ loss against Greater Latrobe. It was a one-point game through the first quarter, but the Lady Wildcats broke it open, outscoring Franklin Regional, 14-5, in the second.
Emma Blair led the Lady Wildcats with nine points while Anna Rafferty followed with eight. Rachel Ridilla and Josie Straigis both contributed six.
In the first quarter, GL scored all but one of its points at the rim. Bailey Watson found a back-cutting Ava Vitula for a layup. Vitula also figured in on the second score on an entry pass to Rafferty.
Lizzie Planinsek found Blair for the Lady Wildcats’ third bucket of the quarter. Kathryn Nardo and Noelle Boyd had the first-quarter points for Franklin Regional.
Greater Latrobe employed an aggressive 1-2-2 defense that created eight deflections and five steals in the quarter. The Lady Wildcats also found their offensive rhythm and created separation.
Rafferty and Blair continued to control the paint as FR struggled to match Greater Latrobe’s size.
Lexi McNeil, Straigis and Camille Dominick then entered the game and provided an immediate offensive spark, as GL’s next three baskets came off a fast-break. Straigis’ speed helped the first fast-break end in a layup while Dominick closed the second on a putback. Watson punctuated the third fast-break with a pass to McNeil.
The third quarter was much of the same as Greater Latrobe scored all of its field goals from within several feet of the basket, outscoring Franklin Regional, 12-8, in the period.
Ridilla made her presence felt in the quarter with drives that set up passes as five different players scored. The list includes, Ridilla, Rafferty, Blair, Bailey Watson and Dominick.
For the Lady Panthers, Maria Brush scored six of eight points to make it a 14-point margin entering the fourth quarter. Brush and Boyd both had nine points to lead FR.
Greater Latrobe upped the lead to 16 points, but Franklin Regional made it interesting down the stretch. The Lady Panthers doubled their scoring output in the quarter with buckets from Boyd and key three-pointers by Angel Kelly, which trimmed the Lady Wildcats’ lead to six points with 44 seconds to play.
The Lady Panthers were forced to foul and Ridilla came through, hitting two key free throws with 30 seconds to play, running the lead back to eight points. Franklin Regional burned time off the clock, GL reclaimed possession with 12 seconds left and held on.
Franklin Regional won the junior varsity game, 45-37. Dominick led Greater Latrobe with 15 points while Lizzie Planinsek was also in double figures with 10.
