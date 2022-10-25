Jamie Morrison, head coach for the Greater Latrobe girls soccer team, has been telling her team that play in the postseason gets taken up a notch.
It is one-and-done, so the intensity level has to match.
And the Lady Wildcats did that in unquestionably dominant fashion as they rolled to a 6-1 win over the visiting Ringgold Rams to clinch not only a first-round win in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs but the first-ever playoff win for the girls soccer program at Greater Latrobe.
“The first playoff win in program history,” Morrison said. “It is a fantastic feeling. And the girls … wow. They came out and played a beautiful game. They played hard. They played as a team, moving the ball around, and making runs off of each other. It was exactly what we asked them to do. Well done.”
The intensity level was instantly noticeable as the game got underway as the Lady Wildcats were pushing the ball into Ringgold territory.
The Rams would eventually start to push back and that is when Greater Latrobe started to open up its game and take advantage of the spacing of the Ringgold defenders.
At 19:25 in the first half, Robin Reilly got free on a breakaway. She pulled the Ringgold goalie out from the net on a fake and when the goalie bit, Reilly took the ball around her and put it in an empty net for the Wildcats’ first point of the night.
It was a stunning goal, made so, even more, when she nearly repeated the play and scored Greater Latrobe’s second goal 39 seconds later.
“They were reading the spaces very well,” Morrison said. “We talk about opening their defenders up with our positioning and capitalizing on those spaces with our runs and playing the ball through. They were finding those very well tonight. The players that got out on those breakaways, they were composed under pressure and put the ball in the back of the net.”
The 2-0 lead gave the Wildcats a bit of breathing room.
“Absolutely, you definitely breathe a sigh of relief,” Morrison said. “I will certainly say that. It is always tense, obviously, any bad bounce can go any way or the other. It definitely lets you breathe a bit. But, still keeping that foot on the gas pedal 100%.”
Ringgold looked to make it a contest when Carina Villella scored to draw the Rams within one at 2-1.
And the mentality of keeping the gas pedal pushed all the way to the floor would pay off for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe responded at the 4:30 mark when Annalyse Bauer unleashed a shot on goal that the Rams goalie got a piece of, but not enough, as the ball rolled into the goal, boosting the Wildcat lead to 3-1.
The Wildcats would score again when Robin Reilly on a breakaway was leveled by the Ringgold goalie. Reilly was awarded a penalty kick and found the back of the net at the 1:21 mark to make it a 4-1 game and round out the Wildcats’ scoring in the first half.
And Greater Latrobe wasted little time in the second half adding to its lead when at 28:29, Regan Reilly made it a 5-1 lead.
Five minutes later, Ella Bulava put the Wildcats up 6-1.
“We were firing on all the right cylinders,” Morrison said. “They played with heart, but they played together, making the right runs and reading the game well. It was exciting.”
The team will celebrate the win and then get ready for round two of the playoff swhere the Wildcats will head to Thomas Jefferson to play the Jaguars on Thursday. Thomas Jefferson edged West Allegheny 1-0 in its contest Tuesday. The Jags are the No. 4 seed, with the Wildcats seeded at No. 5, the home field goes to the higher seed.
“In the playoffs, there is no room for easing up,” Morrison said. “We have to keep that mindset strong. Every ball has to be ours; every battle must be won. And they did that tonight, so proud of them. It is going to be another big battle. We will watch some film and gather our legs under us and prepare for that next one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.