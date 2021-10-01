The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team displayed plenty of balance in a lopsided 3-0 victory against Norwin during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 match played on Thursday.
Greater Latrobe won the first game 25-14, while taking the second and third by identical 25-18 margins. The Lady Wildcats won their fifth consecutive match, improving their record to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in section play. Greater Latrobe defeated Derry Area and Southmoreland in exhibition play before beating Connellsville Area and Hempfield Area in back-to-back section wins, recently. The Lady Wildcats have lost just one game – on Tuesday against Hempfield Area – during their recent five-game run.
Junior setter Lily Fenton distributed the ball to seven different Greater Latrobe attackers on Thursday against Norwin, while collecting 39 assists. The team balance extended to the defensive side of the ball, as all the starters posted digs and rejected Norwin scoring attempts.
Elle Snyder, Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair all recorded eight kills apiece on Thursday, while Maya Krehlik and Paige Watson tallied seven kills each. Fenton posted three kills and Shallyn Shank also contributed to the attack. Fenton, Krehlik, Rafferty and Shank combined for six aces.
Blair led Greater Latrobe with three blocks, while Rafferty, Paige Watson and Fenton also had blocks. Libero Bailey Watson set the bar for the Greater Latrobe defense with 18 digs, while Rafferty was also in double digits with 10 digs. Shank and Fenton each posted nine digs, Krehlik and Snyder followed with eight and Blair totaled five digs for the Lady Wildcats.
The Greater Latrobe junior varsity team lost in straight games, 25-16 and 25-20.
Mackenzie Myers led the JV offense with five kills, followed by Ashley Daniker and Mia Myers, who each accounted for four. Chiara Mongelluzzo turned in four kills, while Jaycee Bodnar, Ava Krehlik and Mikenna Marino also had kills. Krehlik accounted for 16 assists to run the JV offense. Macie McHugh led the way defensively with 14 digs, while Hanna Costello and Ava Krehlik each added six.
Greater Latrobe is back in action on Tuesday at home against Oakland Catholic in a section match. Oakland Catholic swept Greater Latrobe in a section road match on Sept. 9.
