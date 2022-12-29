The first day of the 2022 Holiday Hoops Fest at Greater Latrobe Senior High School is in the books.
In the opening game of day one, Peters Township rolled to a 71-44 win over McLean, Va.
In the second game, Bethel Park handed Indiana Area a 62-56 loss.
In the nightcap, it was the Lady Wildcats who jumped out to an early lead on Plum and never looked back as Greater Latrobe scored a 47-35 win Wednesday.
Latrobe got off to a 5-0 start and it was nearly three minutes in the first quarter when the Mustangs scored their first point of the game.
At the close of the first quarter, the Wildcats had an 8-6 lead that they would extend in the second quarter.
By halftime, the Wildcats were up 12-8.
“We came out and played much harder and faster in the second half,” Latrobe coach Mark Burkardt said. “And under control, as well as playing fast.”
In the second half, Latrobe also got its transition game working and was converting to push its lead to 33-19 by the closing buzzer of the third quarter.
“In the second half, we talked about it at halftime, in the first half we were doing a lot of running without getting anything out of it,” Burkardt said. “I thought we did a better job in the second half of finishing the transition.”
The Wildcats’ offense continued to solidify during the fourth quarter where they posted 14 points to take the 47-35 win.
“Camille (Dominick) and Elle (Snyder) shot the ball really well,” Burkardt said. “Camille did a very good job on their big girl in the post. We ran our sets much better in the second half. A lot of the time, we were getting the shots that we wanted; we just weren’t making them. The shots started to drop and they ran the offense much better in the second half.”
Dominick (14) and Snyder (14) combined for 28 points to lead the Wildcats, with Carley Berk adding 10 points and Josie Straigis chipping in 7 points.
Riley Stephens led Plum with 12 points, while Pascal Okzak added 10 points.
The Wildcats will return today and host McLean, Va., at 8 p.m., while Plum will face Bethel Park at 5 p.m. and Indiana Area and Peters Township battle at 6:30 p.m.
Derry 51, Leechburg 10
The Derry Area Lady Trojans soundly defeated Leechburg 51-10 in the opening round of the Apollo-Ridge Tournament.
The Lady Trojans had four players in double figures: Mara Lewis (13), Rachelle Marinchek (12), Samantha Gruska (10) and Jane Huss (10).
Derry is now 8-3 overall and 1-1 in Class 4A, Section 1.
Boys basketball
Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Ligonier Valley 40
Geibel Catholic 86, Ligonier Valley 60
Parker Hollick led Ligonier Valley with 10 points in the Rams’ opening-round loss of the Berlin Brothersvalley Tournament Tuesday to Berlin Brothersvalley 74-40.
Berlin Brothersvalley was led by Ryan Blubaugh with 30 points and Craig Jarvis added 25 points including five three-pointers.
In round two of the Berlin Brothersvalley Tournament Wednesday, Ligonier Valley fell to Geibel Catholic 86-60.
Chet Dillamen led Ligonier Valley with 18 points, while Hollick added 13 points. Hayden Sierocky had 13 rebounds and six assists for the Rams as well.
Geibel Catholic had a game-high 31 points from Jaydis Kennedy, while Tre White added 24 points.
