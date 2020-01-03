OK, so it was against a Laurel Highlands girls’ basketball team that is playing a big-time numbers game right now.
But considering that Greater Latrobe was still looking for that first WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 win, the Lady Wildcats will take it.
“It” was Thursday night’s mercy-rule victory over visiting and winless Laurel Highlands. And in looking at the final score — 68-4 — you have to understand what the Fillies are going through.
“They’re struggling and some of the girls that they do have were out,” noted Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt. “One thing we didn’t do was play down, which can also happen.
“We talk about playing every game the same, no matter who it’s against. I thought our approach to the game was very good.”
The starters for Greater Latrobe (1-3, 4-5) played less than half of the game. So, in that regard, it was good for the Lady Wildcats — who are actually down one starter from the beginning of the season after she decided to leave the team — to give their backups some...no, make that a lot, of playing time.
“As for the bench players, when you’re a freshman or sophomore and haven’t had a chance to play a whole lot, sometimes when you get into a varsity game, you’re kind of anxious. I think this was a good time for them to get a little bit more comfortable with that,” Burkardt offered.
GL’s 13 varsity players not only got into the game, all but one scored. On top of that, the scoring was balanced for the Lady Wildcats as only one player — starting junior guard Rachel Ridilla — was in double figures with 13 points, which included three threes, and also had six rebounds.
Another junior guard — Ava Vitula — who moved into the starting lineup a few games ago, accounted for the other two treys and finished with nine points and five rebounds. Next was 6-foot-1 sophomore forward Anna Rafferty with nine points and five assists followed by junior point guard Lexi Weatherton with eight points, four steals and two assists.
“We’re also trying to get our two best shooters on opposite sides of the floor during the game,” Burkardt expounded. “I thought we did a good job of that, too.
“That’s giving them open looks. That way, teams can’t put as much attention on Rachel.
“We’re trying to work on keeping them opposite each other and then using our two inside players. If we can do that, it’s going to keep teams from concentrating their defense on Rachel.”
As for Laurel Highlands (0-3, 0-8)...well, let’s “start” with who it doesn’t have. The Fillies lost nine — count ’em — players from last year’s team, including six seniors and three who moved out of the district.
And one of those was the leading scorer from a season ago in Taylor Smith, who surpassed 1,000 career points before transferring to Lincoln Park for her senior year. And LH’s top returning player, sophomore guard Aareanna Griffith, did not dress for last night’s game, leaving the Fillies with 10 total, meaning they also don’t have a junior varsity team.
With all of that working against Laurel Highlands, it showed right away. The Fillies went 28:16 without a point — remember, there are 32 minutes in a regulation game — including two full quarters, the second and third.
The first points for Laurel Highlands came at the 1:10-mark of the first quarter from freshman forward Essence Davis. By then, Greater Latrobe already had a 22-0 lead with four of its five three-pointers coming in the period, which closed at 24-2.
After not playing the final three minutes of the opening frame, the Wildcats’ starters went back in to begin the second. When they exited once again, with a little more than two minutes left it the half, it was 40-2.
GL then got field goals from two of its reserves, sophomore guard Bailey Watson and junior forward Alexis McNeil, to end the first half. That, in turn, brought the mercy rule — one team leading by 40 or more points in the second half — into effect with the start of the third quarter (44-2).
The Lady Wildcats proceeded to score the next 24 points, nine over the first 4:35 of the third quarter. That’s when, after Rafferty hit a pair of free throws at 3:25 of the frame, Burkardt pulled his starters for good with the score now standing at 53-2.
Still, Greater Latrobe continued build on the margin as its bench put up the subsequent 15 points from six different players against LH’s 2-3 zone. The only other basket — and the last one of the game — came from Fillies’ sophomore guard Journey Greer with 2:34 left.
“We also got a chance to work on our zone offense,” Burkardt added. “We’re not very patient at times with it.
“We were working on trying to be patient and seeing what options we had. And I thought we did a pretty nice job of that.”
For the Wildcats, McNeil collected six points and a game-high nine rebounds off the bench. Watson also had six points and four steals, and 6-foot freshman forward Emma Blair six rebounds, four points and three steals.
GL’s dominance was also evident in the team statistics. The Lady Wildcats owned the boards, 45-11 — Laurel Highlands’ lone offensive rebound didn’t come until there was 3:25 to play, compared to 21 for Greater Latrobe — while the Fillies committed 27 turnovers, 12 more than the ’Cats.
Greater Latrobe continues section play Monday (7:30 p.m.) at Uniontown. The Lady Red Raiders are also a young team, but the Wildcats will have to contend with 6-foot-2 senior forward Mya Murray, who’s already signed with NCAA Division I Brown University of the Ivy League.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS (4)
Greer 1-0-2; Mattey 0-0-0; Peccon 0-0-0; Crossan 0-0-0; Nebraska 0-0-0; Greer 1-0-2; Scott 0-0-0; Richardson 0-0-0. Totals, 2-0(1)—4
GREATER LATROBE (68)
Ridilla 5-0-13; Vitula 3-1-9; Weatherton 4-0-8; Rafferty 3-3-9; Blair 2-0-4; McNeil 3-0-6; Watson 3-0-6; Shearer 0-0-0; Dominick 1-0-2; Li. Planinsek 1-1-3; Straigis 2-0-4; Le. Planinsek 1-0-2; Burkhard 1-0-2. Totals, 29-5(11)—68
Score by Quarters
Laurel Highlands 2 0 0 2 — 4 Greater Latrobe 24 20 17 7 — 68
Three-point field goals: Ridilla-3, Vitula-2
