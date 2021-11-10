Members of the Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team were well-represented on the All-Section team.
Lily Fenton, Anna Rafferty, Emma Blair, Maya Krehlik, Bailey Watson, Shallyn Shank and Elle Snyder were all selected as WPIAL Class 4A, All-Section 3 All-Stars for the 2021 season. Fenton and Rafferty were First-Team picks. Blair, Krehlik and Watson were recognized on the second team, while Shank and Snyder were on the third team.
Fenton was the Lady Wildcats’ 5-foot-7 junior setter, while Rafferty was a 6-foot-1 senior middle hitter. Blair, a 6-foot-1 junior, was also a middle hitter, while Krehlik served as a 5-foot-8, junior outside hitter and Watson a 5-foot-6, senior libero. Shank was a 5-foot-7, senior defensive specialist and Snyder, a 5-foot-8, sophomore outside hitter.
Rafferty led the Lady Wildcats with 34 aces, 158 kills and a .432 hitting percentage. Blair paced Greater Latrobe with 41 blocks, while Watson guided the Lady Wildcats defensively with 228 digs. Shank led the way with a .745 passing percentage, while Fenton guided Greater Latrobe with 554 assists and a .743 serving percentage.
Greater Latrobe secured the No. 10 seed in this year’s WPIAL Class 4A girls’ volleyball playoffs. The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 13-4 overall record and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. Last season, the Lady Wildcats were eliminated by Seneca Valley in the opening round of the district playoffs.
The Greater Latrobe girls entered this year’s playoffs on a four-match win streak with nine victories in its previous 10 matches. The Lady Wildcats followed it up with an impressive sweep of No. 7 Bethel Park in the opening round of the playoffs, but they fell by sweep against No. 2 Shaler Area in the quarterfinal-round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
