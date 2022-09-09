Greater Latrobe girls volleyball teams, both varsity and JV squads, swept the Greensburg Salem Golden Lions 3-0 and 2-0.
The win places the Wildcats’ overall record at 4-0 and Class 3A, Section 5 record at 2-0.
The Greater Latrobe varsity team was dominant during the entire match, taking set one by a 25-9 score and securing the match with 25-15 and 25-18 scores in sets two and three.
Senior setter and Co-captain Lilly Fenton dished out 27 assists to the Wildcat hitters in the win with Ava Krehlik adding another 10 assists for the match
The recipients of those assists were Maya Krehlik who led the team in kills with 10, Emma Blair recording nine, while Elle Snyder (5), Paige Watson (5), Ryley Quinn (2), Ava Krehlik (1) and Madison Gresh (1) combined for an additional 13 kills. Not to be outdone by her teammates in the hitting stats, setter Lily Fenton also scored seven kills on the night.
Serving was again a large contributing factor in the victory with Gabby Sukay setting the bar with three aces. Three Latrobe servers Elle Snyder, Lily Fenton and Ava Krehlik posted two aces each and Maya Krehlik, Paige Watson and Giovanna Jones each added one ace.
Lily Fenton capped off her record night by leading the team on the defensive side of the ball with 10 digs, supported by the nine digs of Giovanna Jones.
Fellow outside hitters Elle Snyder and Maya Krehlik each added seven digs to the team total, while Gabby Sukay (6), Paige Watson (4), Ava Krehlik (4), Emma Blair (2), Madison Gresh (1) and Macie McHugh (1) added 18 digs.
Greater Latrobe’s JV team also took the minimum set to take home their victory by the scores of 25-5 and 25-10.
MacKenzie Myers led the JV on offense recording 7 kills, followed by Mia Myers accounting for four kills. Eleven additional kills were turned in by Chiara Mongelluzzo (3), Ashley Deniker (2), Brie Havrilla (1), Mason Gresh (1), Mya McHugh (1), Savanna Repak (1), Bailey Onifer (1) and Lizzy Heitchue (1) respectively.
The serve was also a big weapon for the JV with Chiara Mongelluzzo and and Mya McHugh combining to lead the JV squad with four aces a piece, MacKenzie Meyer served three aces, Maddie Morrison two and Mia Myers, Brie Havrilla, and Brylee Bodnar all added one ace each.
JV setter Brie Havrilla dished out 19 assists for the match and Sage Ushock grabbed two assists for the match.
Defensively Payton Ferraro stopped 10 scoring attempts by Greensburg Salem to lead the JV in digs. Chiara Mongelluzzo accounted for five digs while Mia Myers, MacKenzie Myers, Brie Havrilla and Mya McHugh posted two digs each. Ava Kivecchi and Maddie Morrison collected kill totals of six.
The Wildcats will be back in section action on Sept. 15 when they travel to take on the Franklin Regional Panthers.
Girls volleyball
Derry Area 3,
Ligonier Valley 0
Derry Area defeated Ligonier Valley 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 for a Class 2A, Section 5 win.
Morgan Smith had five service points. Lacy Sosko had five service points (one ace), four kills and two blocks. Ruby Wallace had five kills.
Derry Area’s Sasha Whitfield had eight kills, Emilee Blasko had four and Emily Berkhimer finished with three. Katie Dunlap had 11 digs, while Alayna Williams had seven. Derry Area was led in assists by Regan Repak with 15 and Mylah O’Hanlon with seven. Sasha Whitfield led the Trojans with eight aces and Madison Repak had four.
In JV action, Derry defeated Ligonier Valley 25-22, 25-23. Payton LaVale had 9 service points (two aces) for the Rams, while Abby Springer had seven service points (two aces).
Ligonier Valley is now 2-4 overall and 0-2 in section play. The Rams will host Meyersdale on Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.