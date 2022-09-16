20220916-GLVolleyFenton:Blair.jpg

Greater Latrobe’s Lily Fenton and Emma Blair go up to block the ball in the Lady Wildcats’ game against Franklin Regional Thursday.

 PHOTO BY MICHAEL ALLSHOUSE

It had been seven days since the Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team saw action and Thursday their return to play was against the Franklin Regional Panthers.

“Whenever you are ranked, you always have a target on your back,” Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “And Franklin Regional came to knock the chip off of our shoulder. They did a good job. They exploited some things that we aren’t doing well. We kind of got out of sync too many times and could not put a concerted offense on the court tonight.”

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.