It had been seven days since the Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team saw action and Thursday their return to play was against the Franklin Regional Panthers.
“Whenever you are ranked, you always have a target on your back,” Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “And Franklin Regional came to knock the chip off of our shoulder. They did a good job. They exploited some things that we aren’t doing well. We kind of got out of sync too many times and could not put a concerted offense on the court tonight.”
The layoff seemed to affect the Wildcats’ rhythm as they took an early lead in set one, only to allow the Panthers to claw their way back into the set before the Cats closed the door and took set one 25 – 20. Set two was much the same but this time Latrobe would not be able to fend off a late Franklin Regional charge, dropping set two 22 – 25 to even the match.
The Cats looked like their old selves in set three taking control and cruising to a 25 — 14 win, but could not hold the momentum and relinquished the match lead with a 15 – 25 loss in set four. The final and decisive set five saw both teams trading points, and knotted at 9, the Latrobe hitters decided to put the match to bed outscoring Franklin 6 – 1 down the stretch.
In doing so the Cats secured the match by a 15 – 10 score and the match 3 – 2, keeping their undefeated record intact.
“Credit to our girls for hanging in there and coming back strong in the fifth set,” Vosefski said. “I told them they have done this a million times before, just go back to basics and do the things we do in practice every day. There is a rhythm to volleyball and when you break that rhythm sometimes it is tough to get it back. Luckily we found it halfway through the fifth set and we were able to put it all together.”
Senior setter and co-captain Lily Fenton was recognized before the start of the match as she recorded her 1,000 assists in last week’s win over Greensburg Salem. Fenton, a four-year starter, is the all-time leader in the assists category for the Latrobe girls’ volleyball team and has committed to play her college volleyball at the University of Notre Dame as a Division-I athlete. Adding to her assist total, Lily Fenton dished out 32 more assists Thursday evening to elevate her career total to 1,036 and counting, she also recorded eight kills, seven aces, and five blocks on the night.
Offensively middle hitter Emma Blair set the bar for the varsity squad accounting for nine kills and producing 10 blocks to lead the team. Outside hitters Maya Krehlik and Elle Snyder each chalked up kill totals of eight and added service aces of one and three respectively. Ryley Quinn grabbed seven kills from her right hitter position and Paige Watson scored five kills and added 6 blocks to her totals.
Defensively the load was carried by the duo of Giovanna Jones and Gabby Sukay with Jones recording 26 digs and Sukay posting 25 digs to lead the team. Maya Krehlik and Lily Fenton added 13 digs each to the team total, with the balance of the numbers being turned in by Elle Snyder (8), Paige Watson (6), Emma Blair (3), Ryley Quinn (2), Ava Krehlik (1) and Issy Trice (1).
Latrobe’s JV also took the maximum set to defeat Franklins JV by the scores 25 22-25, 25-23 and 16-14. The Wildcat’s varsity crew will participate in the Penn-Trafford tournament this Saturday and take on the Derry Trojans Monday at Greater Latrobe.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
