It took them five sets, but the Lady Wildcats volleyball team made Greater Latrobe High School history Thursday night with their 3-2 win over the visiting Indiana Area to secure the program’s first undefeated season.
“I am spent,” Greater Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “Indiana is a darn good team, but it showed the resiliency and the deepness of our bench. I had two sophomores out there playing, and they held their own and did quite well. We didn’t crumble when times were tough; we picked it up and played. I could not be more proud of them. It is the first undefeated season in Latrobe girls history.”
It didn’t look good for the Wildcats for keeping their streak intact early as Indiana took the first set 25-17 quieting the sizable crowd.
Greater Latrobe bounced back spectacularly in the second set taking it with relative ease at 25-12.
The Lady Wildcats carried the momentum over to the third set where they never trailed in their 25-14 win.
Indiana refused to go away and took the fourth set 25-22, even as the Wildcats battled back multiple times to even the set early.
The teams exchanged leads to start the fifth and deciding set. The set was tied at 3-all when the Wildcats then started to pull away and won the set 15-7, securing the perfect season at 16-0.
“They do like to excite the crowd,” Vosefski said. “They could have rolled over and died. This group has had its sights set on this undefeated season since the third game (of the season). They were not going to let it slip away. When times got tough, they got tougher. I’m extremely excited. We probably used more people in this match other than senior night. They all contributed and did quite well. I will take it every day of the week.”
One thing did put a spoiler on the win as Elle Snyder went down in the fourth set with an ankle injury that kept her out of the remainder of the game. She was set to get an X-ray late Thursday night to see the severity of the injury.
Vosefski took a moment to reflect on what the undefeated season means to him and his team.
“I feel very blessed that I have a group of girls that worked as hard to get there,” he said. “I can only teach them and put them on the court; they have to do the rest. When it comes to that, I’m just blessed to have these girls.”
The Wildcats offense Thursday was paced by their senior middle hitters with Emma Blair topping the charts with 13 kills and Paige Watson racking up 12 kills. Latrobe’s outside hitters did their part in the victory, with Maya Krehlik accounting for 11 kills and Snyder collecting nine kills before her injury. Senior setter Lily Fenton ran the Wildcat offense keeping the team focused on their goal while producing six kills, four aces and dished out 35 assists to the Latrobe hitters. Rounding out the varsity scoring with three kills was senior right-side hitter Ryley Quinn.
Additional scoring was added by Krehlik, Gabby Sukay and Chiara Mongelluzzo with service aces of 2, 2 and 1 respectively.
Defensive was by committee as eleven different players stepped up and posted dig totals in the next-man-up volleyball match. The chairwoman of the committee was Maya Krehlik with a team-leading nine digs, Giovanna Jones turned away seven Indiana scoring attempts with her digs, Snyder posted five digs and 17 additional digs were turned in by Sukay (4), Fenton (4), Mongelluzzo (3), Issy Trice (2), Watson (1), Blair (1), Ava Krehlik (1)and MacKenzie Myers (1).
The Wildcats will have little time to enjoy their season as the WPIAL will announce today the pairings for the postseason.
“Now we have the playoffs,” Vosefski said. “We just need to get Elle healthy for the playoffs. It may possibly be the next man up. We will see what happens.”
Derry Area 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Derry Area won in straight sets to beat Neighborhood Academy Thursday. Sasha Whitfield led Derry with five kills, while Isabella DePalma, Alayna Williams, Emilee Blasko and Emily Berkhimer all had three kills apiece. Regan Repak had 14 assists for the Trojans.
The Derry Area JV squad also won in straight sets 2-0. Kayla Enos had four aces and Cassidy Dunlap had 15 assists to lead Derry Area.
The Derry Area cross-country teams competed at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Championships at California University of Pennsylvania Thursday. The girls finished seventh out of 26 teams, improving four places from an 11th-place finish last season. Jane Huss led the girls with a 20th place finish in 22:07. Tessa Hayes followed in 51st in 23:57, Gianna Gruska 56th in 24:11, Rain Loucks 58th in 24:19, Ashley Baker 92nd in 25:37 all setting huge personal best times on the Cal U course.
The boys were led by Charlie Banks in 19:38. Sophomore Logan Corbett ran the best race of his career in 20:21. Seth Swisher took over three minutes off of his time on the same course from seven weeks ago in 21:27. Gabe Gess finished in 24:31. Freshman Sawyer Newhouse ran a course PR in 25:29.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
