It took them five sets, but the Lady Wildcats volleyball team made Greater Latrobe High School history Thursday night with their 3-2 win over the visiting Indiana Area to secure the program’s first undefeated season.

“I am spent,” Greater Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “Indiana is a darn good team, but it showed the resiliency and the deepness of our bench. I had two sophomores out there playing, and they held their own and did quite well. We didn’t crumble when times were tough; we picked it up and played. I could not be more proud of them. It is the first undefeated season in Latrobe girls history.”

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

