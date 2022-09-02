The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team played its second exhibition match in a row, traveling to take on the Laurel Spartans Wednesday.
The Lady Wildcats won the nonconference contest 3-1.
Greater Latrobe fresh from a big win against Penn-Trafford came out a bit sluggish and just could not find a rhythm, allowing the Spartans to maintain a small lead throughout the first set.
Laurel was able to extend that lead to five points winning the set 20-25 and placing the Wildcats at a one set to none disadvantage.
The cats rallied in sets two and three, reversing the tables and the scores with two 25-20 wins of their own to take a two sets to one advantage in the match.
Quickly in set four, Greater Latrobe found itself looking up at a 9-1 Laurel advantage, but the team dug deep and by the 13th point of the set had tied the score and never look back, rolling to a 25-19 victory and a 3-1 match win. The win keeps Greater Latrobe’s 2022 season unblemished at two wins and no losses.
Senior co-captain Anna Rafferty led all Lady Wildcats offensive players with 15 kills from her middle hitter position, while racking up two blocks. Emma Blair and Elle Snyder added to the Cats’ offensive totals with each player recording eight kills and two blocks, with Snyder collecting an additional two service aces offensively and six digs in the defensive column.
Senior middle hitter Emma Blair was the top scorer in kills and blocks for Greater Latrobe, racking up 11 kills and six blocks on the night. Blair’s counterpart, fellow middle hitter Paige Watson chalked up eight kills and two blocks to go along with two services aces. The balance of the Wildcat kills came from Elle Snyder with six kills, Maya Krehlik with five, Ryley Quinn producing four kills and Lily Fenton adding two.
Additional scoring was turned in by senior defensive specialist Gabby Sukay, leading the team from the service line with four aces, followed by Maya Krehlik with four and Giovanna Jones contributing one ace.
Running the Wildcat offense senior setter Lily Fenton accounted for 31 assists while distributing the ball to the five Greater Latrobe attackers.
Defensively Libero Giovanna Jones paced the Wildcats, stopping 15 Laurel scoring attempts to lead the team in digs. Lily Fenton posted eight digs, Elle Snyder seven, Maya Krehlik seven and Paige Watson (4), Gabby Sukay (3), Ryley Quinn (2) and Emma Blair (1) combined for 10 additional digs.
Greater Latrobe’s JV needed the minimum sets to sweep their match with a 2-set victory by the scores of 25-11 and 25-22. Sophomore MacKenzie Myers was the Greater Latrobe JV’s top offensive scorer with 7 kills, followed by Sophomore Mia Myers with 5 kills. Seven additional kills were turned by Chiara Mongelluzzo (4), Ashley Deniker (1), Jaycee Bodnar (1) and Mason Gresh (1).
The service line was a major contributing factor to the Latrobe JV victory with Chiara Mongelluzzo acing the Laurel JV 15 times to lead her squad. The rest of the JV also got into the ace scoring with MacKenzie Myers, Mya McHugh, and Payten Ferraro all posting two aces and Brie Havrilla, Mason Gresh and Bailey Onifer all scoring one ace apiece.
Brie Havrilla and Sage Ushock ran the JV offensive with Havrilla dishing out 16 assists and Ushock posting three assists. Defensively, the quartet of Chiara Mongelluzzo, MacKenzie Myers, Mya McHugh and Peyton Ferraro each accounted for five digs, followed by six additional digs by Ashley Daniker (2), Mason Gresh (2), Brie Havrilla (1) and Mia Myers (1).
The Wildcats start section play on Sept. 6 with a home match against Highlands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.