The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team enters the 2022 season in a new classification and a new section but looked to an old rival for its opening match. The Wildcats scheduled former section foe Penn-Trafford for a Monday exhibition match and the play was just as competitive as if they were still playing for the same section championship with the Lady Wildcats blanking the Warriors 3-0.
The Warriors jumped out to an early lead in set one, but the Lady Wildcats fought back to even the score at 13-all. The remainder of the set went back and forth with neither team extending their lead by more than two points.
Late in the contest, Greater Latrobe was able to stretch its lead to three points and hung on for a 25 – 23 victory. Set two saw the Cats start off with the advantage with Penn-Trafford refusing to go quietly by trading points with the Cats until again, let in the set when Greater Latrobe scored the final points to take set two by the identical 25 – 23 score.
Set three continued in the same vein with the pendulum swinging back and forth between two determined teams, but again the Cats mounted a scoring run late and went on for the 3 – 0 match victory and the sweep of the Warriors with the 25 – 22 final set win
Balance was the key to Greater Latrobe’s success as all Lady Wildcat attackers got into the scoring column Monday.
Senior outside hitter Maya Krehlik set the bar for the varsity squad posting 10 kills and adding two service aces to her offensive numbers. Senior middle-hitters Paige Watson and Emma Blair each scored eight kills and added additional scoring by each recording three blocks. Elle Snyder (5), Lily Fenton (3) and Ryley Quinn (1) rounded out the Wildcat scoring respectively. Lily Fenton and Elle Snyder also scored via the serve, chalking up three aces for Fenton and one for Snyder. Lily Fenton’s other duty was orchestrating Greater Latrobe’s offense from her setters’ position, where she dished out 26 assists to the Greater Latrobe hitters.
Defensively Senior Giovanna Jones paced the Wildcats with 14 digs, Lily Fenton posted 11 digs, Elle Snyder collected 8 digs, with Gabby Sukay, Maya Krehlik, Emma Blair, Paige Watson and Ryley Quinn combining for 17 digs, 6, 4, 3, 2 and 2 respectively.
Greater Latrobe’s JV split their first two sets with the Penn-Trafford by the score of 23 – 25 and 25 — 17.
In the third and deciding set, the Lady Wildcats dug themselves an early hole they were never able to climb out of, dropping set three 8 – 15 and the match 1 – 2.
Sophomore Chara Mongelluzzo was the Greater Latrobe JV’s top offensive scorer with eight kills, followed by fellow sophomore MacKenzie Myers who accounted for six kills. Sophomores Mia Myers, Ashley Deniker along with freshman Bailey Onifer posted kill totals of five, four and one to complete the JV squad scoring at the net, while Mia Myers, MacKenzie Myers, Chiara Mongelluzzo and Brie Havrilla added additional points to the JV totals from the service line, four, two and one. Freshman Brie Havrilla also accounted for 24 assists while performing her setters’ duties.
On the defensive side of the ball, a trio of Greater Latrobe players tied for the lead in digs with Chiara Mongelluzzo, MacKenzie Myers and Freshman Peyton Ferraro each collecting 10. Brie Havrilla posted four digs, Mia Myers and Ashley Deniker each accounted for three, and Mya McHugh and Bailey Onifer grabbed one dig each.
The Wildcats will continue exhibition play on Aug. 31, traveling north to take on the Laurel Spartans.
(0) comments
