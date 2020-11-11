If Greater Latrobe was to make the state playoffs in girls’ tennis this season — in a year like no other because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) — for the first time since 2005, it was going to have to win the WPIAL...unlike before, when the top three teams qualified.
No pressure.
And if the Lady Wildcats were going to do that, they’d have to as the No. 4 seed for the district playoffs and probably beat two higher-seeded teams along the way.
No pressure.
No pressure?
Nope.
At least that’s the way head coach Chad Kissell and some of the members of the team looked at it.
“As the coach, I felt we should’ve been the No. 1 or 2 seed,” Kissell said, referring to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. “But I wasn’t too concerned about it because this year was a little different than most.
“You had to win the WPIAL to move on. Other years, where you were seeded may have played a little bit of a factor.
“If this was another year, I might’ve been a little upset. But this year, it was win and move on or lose and you’re out, and every team knew that going in.
“It actually might’ve been easier on the girls not being a higher seed. They kind of didn’t have much pressure on them going into each match, at least up until the semifinals.”
And, after blowing through West Allegheny and Shady Side Academy in its first two playoff matches, that’s exactly where Greater Latrobe was — in the district semifinals. There, the Lady Wildcats met up with top-seeded Peters Township.
“I knew we had a good team going into the playoffs,” insisted Jenna Bell, Greater Latrobe’s No. 1 singles’ player as a junior, “and our expectation was to win the WPIAL. That was our No. 1 priority.”
Not only did the Lady Wildcats defeat Peters Township, they did so rather convincingly — as far as the score goes, anyway — to earn the right to play for the district title.
“At first, we weren’t really sure if we were even going to have a season,” senior No. 1 doubles’ player Reese Petrosky recalled, referring to the virus and a possible shutdown of all fall sports. “We knew we had a great team, and we were hoping to get the WPIAL title. But we knew it was going to take a lot of work from all of the girls to make it there.”
Now, that means Greater Latrobe will have to get past the No. 2 seed — Upper St. Clair — in the WPIAL championship match. And, just as it was in the semifinals, the Lady Wildcats posted an identical 4-1 win to not only capture the district banner — their third in school history (2002, 2005) — but secure the WPIAL’s spot in the state tournament.
“That was pretty cool,” Addison Kemerer, the senior who held down the team’s No. 2 singles’ slot, said of Greater Latrobe’s run through the district playoffs. “As the No. 4 seed, no one was really expecting us to come out on top.
“But I think our expectations were really high. We did well as a team in previous years, and we were pretty confident in our skills going in.
“It was definitely a lot tougher since only the winner was going to move on. It was either we won or we lost.
“I think we used that pressure to our advantage. We had nothing to lose, so we all played our best, came out on top and got the chance to go to states.
“It was great to have that experience together. To be able to come through like that was really cool.”
Bell was just as excited for the Lady Wildcats’ win.
“Oh my gosh. It was probably the best feeling I’ve ever experienced,” Bell expressed.
“It was just a great feeling to beat the No. 1 seed and then the No. 2 seed, and to be able to hold the WPIAL championship trophy with my teammates. It was one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had.”
Petrosky agreed with her teammate.
“Oh, that was incredible to beat the No. 1 seed and then the No. 2 seed. It’s always exciting to come out on top when you’re not expected to,” Petrosky said.
“We all support each other. It was really exciting to see our team celebrate that.”
Kissell believed his Lady Wildcats were as good as any team in the district. That’s why he wanted them to take their shot at a WPIAL Class 3A championship.
“They worked hard everyday, and I think the results spoke for themselves,” Kissell said.
“I felt we had a pretty strong team. We were solid in singles and had some pretty good doubles’ teams, too.
“We were pretty deep in our top seven positions. That helps in any team sport.”
Kissell should know. He won WPIAL and PIAA individual championships as a senior and played at Valparaiso University (Ind.).
“It was so neat being a coach,” Kissell related. “A lot of times, we were a little unsure about the other team, just because we don’t play them much.
“As a coach, I wasn’t really sure what to expect. But to see the girls perform at the level that they did and come through at the times they needed to was encouraging. A lot of times, different players came through at different times throughout the playoffs.”
Just as the Lady Wildcats did in the district playoffs, their initial match (quarterfinals) of the state tourney with District 10 champion Fairview wasn’t close. Then came the PIAA semifinals and, ultimately, championship match.
“It was very competitive,” Bell recalled. “We all had to focus.
“And that’s what we did. All of us played our best, and that’s all you can ask.”
First up for Greater Latrobe in the semis was District 3 champion Manheim Township, which was making its 11th straight appearance in the state playoffs. With wins from Bell and Kemerer in singles, and the second doubles’ team of Avery Massaro and Emily Pierce, the Lady Wildcats pulled out a 3-2 victory to reach the championship match for the first time ever.
That pitted Greater Latrobe against Spring-Ford, the winner of District 1. Once again, it was tight, but the Lady Wildcats lost their one and only match of the season, also by a 3-2 score with Kemerer and junior No. 3 singles’ player Carolina Walters coming out on top.
“It was exciting to make the state finals, but it was sad at the same time,” Kemerer conveyed. “We were so close.
“But we all worked hard. Either way, it was going to be a good experience, and I’m glad we got to do it together.”
“We have a really great group of girls,” Petrosky expounded. “We just had a lot of fun together and were always supporting each other.
“We always had each other’s backs. It really was a great bonding experience for all of us.
“Of course, it was a little disappointing...to only lose one match this season, and it was the state finals. But we were so proud of each other that we were able to make it that far, especially being the No. 4 seed in our district.”
“We think of it as an accomplishment,” Bell described. “Our goal all along was to win the WPIAL, but to also get second in the state is a huge thing because we really didn’t have any expectations for that.”
Greater Latrobe was in the playoffs for the sixth year in a row and 13th time in 16 seasons. And it was a memorable ride, even if it didn’t end quite the way the Lady Wildcats had hoped.
“I felt the teams matched up fairly well in both matches,” Kissell indicated, referencing last Saturday’s PIAA semifinals and championship match at Hershey Racquet Club. “Both of them were close and we just came up a little short in the finals.
“(Spring-Ford) had some pretty good players, too, and ended up beating us. I think they deserved it.”
