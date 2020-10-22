When the Greater Latrobe girls tennis team earned the No. 4 seed heading into the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, head coach Chad Kissell had to bite his tongue.
After an undefeated regular season, Kissell felt that his team could’ve been the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the bracket. Instead, the Lady Wildcats set their sights on going through those top seeds on their way to a WPIAL Class 3A championship.
The Lady Wildcats are now just one win away from achieving that goal, as they ousted top-seeded and defending champion Peters Township 4-1 during the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals on Wednesday at Peters Township. The Lady Wildcats will now face No. 2-seeded Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m. today for the WPIAL Class 3A Championship at Bethel Park High School. Greater Latrobe has claimed two girls’ team championships, most recently in 2005.
“It was just a great feeling. I’ve been telling the girls the whole entire year that I think we can be WPIAL champions,” Kissell said of the victory against the host Lady Indians.
Scoring a win against the defending champions made the accomplishment even sweeter for Greater Latrobe, as Kissell anticipated that Peters Township would likely be one of the teams his squad would have to knock off in pursuit of the title.
Greater Latrobe prevailed in a pair of singles matches, as juniors Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters triumphed in straight sets, while both Lady Wildcats doubles teams won in three sets.
Bell, the Lady Wildcats top singles player, scored an impressive victory against Kat Wang of Peters Township. Those competitors squared off less than a month ago in the WPIAL Class 3A singles consolation match, and Bell prevailed by injury default. In the rematch on Wednesday, Bell notched a 6-2, 6-4 victory. Her strong start to the match also enabled Kissell to shift his focus elsewhere through the afternoon.
“I knew we had to win at least two out of the three singles in order to win, and with her being up 4-1 in the first set, that allowed me to look at the other courts a little bit closer,” he noted. “To get a win at No. 1 was huge.”
Peters Township sophomore Marra Bruce bested senior Addison Kemerer in three sets in the No. 2 singles bout, but Walters gave the Lady Wildcats another singles victory with her 6-1, 6-3 win.
During Greater Latrobe’s 4-1 victory in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals against Shady Side Academy last week, the No. 1 tandem of senior Reese Petrosky and junior Maya Jain accounted for the only setback for the Lady Wildcats.
On Wednesday, the pair bounced back with a three-set win.
“Just that experience from the quarterfinals match, being in a close one, it helped them prevail in the semis,” Kissell noted.
With the outcome already decided, the No. 2 duo of sophomore Avery Massaro and junior Emily Pierce posted a come-from-behind win. They dropped the opening set 7-5, but rallied with two decisive sets, 6-1, 6-1.
“They all played great, and everyone did their part,” Kissell said of his lineup.
The semifinals were initially scheduled for earlier this week, but rain in the area prompted cancellations both on Monday and Tuesday. That uncertainty posed a potentially stressful situation for the team.
“The girls were so anxious to play; it builds on you and maybe takes a mind toll on you when you’re prepared to play and it gets cancelled, and then the next day, it gets cancelled again,” Kissell stated.
However, the team used the extra time to practice indoors at the Greensburg Racquet Club, and Kissell noted that his girls appeared as focused as ever.
As a result of the rescheduling, the Lady Wildcats will have a quick turnaround, as they will travel to Bethel Park today at 3 p.m. to face No. 2 Upper St. Clair for the championship.
“This might not be a bad thing. It doesn’t give the girls too much time to worry about it,” Kissell said of the unusual circumstances of playing just 24 hours after the semifinals.
Upper St. Clair will pose another great challenge for the Lady Wildcats, as the Lady Panthers played in the same section as Peters Township. USC boasts 14 girls tennis titles, including eight consecutive from 1994-2001. However, the Lady Panthers last title came in 2003.
The Lady Wildcats also have some familiarity with the Lady Panthers from earlier this season, as the USC duo of Gia Winseck and Danni Gibbons bested Walters and Jain in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A doubles tournament earlier this month.
Despite that, Kissell is confident that his team will once again rise to the occasion against the best competition in the WPIAL.
“I think we’re going against another great opponent, but my girls have been waiting for this moment all year, and I think they’re just ready to really compete in it,” he said.
