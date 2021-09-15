The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team used Tuesday night to celebrate.
Then, it’s back to work on Wednesday.
The Lady Wildcats scored one of their biggest wins in program history with a 2-1 victory against perennial power Norwin during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest Tuesday at Rossi Field.
“We couldn’t be more proud of the team,” Greater Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said. “It was a hard-fought win, but the girls showed their grit and absolute determination to see out the game.”
It was Greater Latrobe’s first win against Norwin in more than 18 years. The Lady Wildcats lost at least 36 consecutive games against Norwin dating beyond 2003. In those most recent 36 consecutive defeats, only four of them were one-goal games and Greater Latrobe lost seven others by two goals or fewer. The most recent one-goal loss against Norwin came on Sept. 28, 2015, 1 -0 home defeat. Norwin defeated the Lady Wildcats by one in 2013 and both of Greater Latrobe’s 2012 losses against the Lady Knights came by a goal.
Things are different this season for the Lady Wildcats.
“They battled and worked as a team to accomplish this goal of beating a perennial powerhouse, Norwin,” Morrison said.
Greater Latrobe has opened the season 4-0, including a 1-0 section mark after Tuesday’s significant win against Norwin.
The Lady Wildcats have outscored the opposition 15-2 in four wins. They opened the season by extracting revenge against Upper St. Clair, the team that bounced Greater Latrobe from the playoffs last season, before a five-goal victory against West Mifflin Area. Greater Latrobe also downed Kiski Area last week prior to Tuesday’s win against the Lady Knights.
Maddy Petruzzi scored the game-winning goal, while Robin Reilly also found the back of the net for the Lady Wildcats. Morgan Reilly and Ella Bulava had assists for Greater Latrobe, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Norwin added its lone goal.
Reilly got Greater Latrobe on the board when she finished from a distance on a pass from Bulava. Late in the first half, there was a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard line, the Norwin keeper misjudged the action, and Petruzzi finished with the eventual game-winning goal.
Greater Latrobe seeks to continue the momentum, 3:30 p.m. Friday at Taylor Allderdice. The Lady Wildcats return home, 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Connellsville Area.
“It’s a great way to open the section and make the statement that Latrobe is here,” Morrison said. “We also know that it’s just the beginning.”
Also on Tuesday, Springdale scored a 12-2 victory against Ligonier Valley during a WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 game at Weller Field.
Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said he saw marked improvement from his players, despite the 10-goal setback against Springdale, which reached the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinals last season. Vogelsang pointed to Meg Glista and Delaney Baird, in addition to Kiersten Auman before she left with an injury. Vogelsang saw additional improvement from freshman keeper Bella Palmer.
Springdale led 8-0 at halftime, but Ligonier Valley, for the first time in the regular season, cracked the scoreboard. The Lady Rams were outscored 17-0 in their first three games of the season against Albert Gallatin, Mount Pleasant Area and South Allegheny. Junior co-captain Maddy Manges scored twice in the second half against Springdale. Her first goal was assisted by Katia Gunter. Her second goal came on a long pass from Baird that hit Manges in stride, leading to a finish. Manges, Gunter and Ella Pierce generated several quality chances in the second half.
Ligonier Valley is back in action Thursday at Greensburg Central Catholic, the defending WPIAL Class 1A champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.