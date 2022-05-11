The Lady Wildcats rolled to an 11-0 softball exhibition win over Belle Vernon on Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. The Wildcats went up 2-0 after the first inning of play and would not look back from them.
The Wildcats posted a five-run fourth inning and added another four runs in the fifth to seal the victory.
Wildcat Jenna Tallman had a home run, while teammate Josie Straigis added a triple for Greater Latrobe.
Kayla Williams earned the win for Greater Latrobe, pitching four innings, striking out five and walking one. Straigis earned the save pitching one inning, walking one and no strikeouts.
Greater Latrobe will travel to Hempfield Area today for an exhibition contest.
