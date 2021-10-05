The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team ended its regular season with a perfect record, while the Derry Area girls’ tennis team closed its season with a win.
Greater Latrobe and Derry Area both won by 5-0 margins on Monday, as the Wildcats defeated Hempfield Area in WPIAL Section 1-AAA play, while the Trojans bested Jeannette in Section 1-AA action.
Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters and Avery Massaro all won by 6-0, 6-0 margins – against Alexis Smith, Olivia Eisaman and Mikayla Strane – as Greater Latrobe improved to 8-0 overall and in section play.
The Lady Wildcats won the WPIAL Class 3A Team Tennis Championship last season with a perfect record and finished second in the state, as their only loss in 2020 came against defending state champion Spring-Ford. Greater Latrobe’s last loss against a WPIAL opponent came on Oct. 14, 2019, as the Lady Wildcats fell to North Allegheny in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs. The post-season and WPIAL Class 3A playoffs are set to begin next week, as the Lady Wildcats are set to defend their district crown.
Maya Jain and Emily Pierce beat Kirston Norton and Ella Jones, 6-1, 6-1, at first doubles, while Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh bested Angela Long and Alex Thompson, 6-4, 6-3, at second doubles.
The Derry Area girls also posted a sweep on Monday.
“We ended the season with back-to-back wins, so that gives us great momentum going into the offseason,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “We had a very young team this year, so the excitement and feel of success should really propel these girls into the offseason with the desire to get better.”
Danielle Dominick beat Kenzie Parkinson, 6-1, 6-1, at first singles, while Elizabeth Kott defeated Maddie Lint in straight games at second singles. Emily Main also downed Vanessa Herman, 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.
Amber Platt and Kelly Burd picked up a win at first doubles against Kylie Tabor and Bradean Bowling, 6-0, 6-1, while Aubre Duffy and Amelia Sobota completed the doubles sweep with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Emma Zummor and Mallory Veneri.
“I told each of them at the beginning of the season that my individual goal for each of them is to be the best tennis player that they can possibly be,” Perry said. “What matters is looking at yourself in the mirror and asking yourself if you are the best that you can be. That has always been my goal.”
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
HEMPFIELD AREA 0
SINGLES – Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Alexis Smith, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Olivia Eisaman, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (Gr. Latrobe) d. Mikayla Strane, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES – Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Kirston Norton-Ella Jones, 6-1, 6-1; Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh (Gr. Latrobe) d. Angela Long-Alex Thompkins, 6-4, 6-3.
———
DERRY AREA 5,
JEANNETTE 0
SINGLES – Danielle Dominick (Derry Area) d. Kenzie Parkinson, 6-1, 6-1; Elizabeth Kott (Derry Area) d. Maddie Lint, 6-0, 6-0; Emily Main (Derry Area) d. Vanessa Herman, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES – Amber Platt-Kelly Burd (Derry Area) d. Kylie Tabor-Bradean Bowling, 6-0, 6-1; Aubre Duffy-Amelia Sobota (Derry Area) d. Emma Zummor-Mallory Veneri, 6-4, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.