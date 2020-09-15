The Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team opened its season on Monday with a 3-0 victory against host Upper St. Clair during a Division 2 WPIAL 2-AA matchup.
The Lady Wildcats came out strong, possessing the ball for the majority of the first quarter, but could not convert.
Junior Alexa Jogun broke the deadlock with an unassisted goal midway through the fourth quarter. Three minutes later, senior Lauren Jones scored to make the score 2-0.
Jogun added another goal late in the game for her second of the match, sealing a three-goal win against the Lady Panthers.
Senior goalkeepers Marissa Novak and Gracie Blycheck combined for 10 saves to earn the shutout.
The Lady Wildcats had a 17-10 edge in shots, while earning four penalty corners to the Lady Panthers’ seven.
Greater Latrobe (1-0, 1-0) hosts Division 2 WPIAL 2-AA opponent Woodland Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for senior night. Senior players will be recognized before the 8 p.m. varsity-only game on Rossi Field.
