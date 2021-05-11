There was no looking ahead or taking Albert Gallatin lightly.
“It’s always a concern,” Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin said of facing a team the Lady Wildcats should — on paper — beat right before the game that’s going to determine whether or not they gain a share of the section title.
Three days before playing against third-place Thomas Jefferson in the matchup that’s going to decide if Greater Latrobe earns at least a piece of the WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 girls’ softball championship with Penn-Trafford, the Lady Wildcats took care of business Monday afternoon at home against Albert Gallatin, scoring five times in the fifth inning to bring the 10-run mercy rule into play for a 15-1 victory.
“It doesn’t matter who you play. You can get beat anytime,” Kovalcin cautioned.
“I have to get on the girls before the game to get focused. It’s up to me to get them ready,” he was quick to add.
“I make sure I’m in their ears to get them ready for the game and keep them going. It has to be like that every game.”
That wasn’t an issue on this day. Greater Latrobe scored in each of the five innings, including that five-spot in the top of the fifth to really bust open what was already a nine-run game at 10-1.
Greater Latrobe improved to 8-1 in the section (9-3 overall). With a win 4 p.m. Thursday at Thomas Jefferson (4-2, 6-3), the Lady Wildcats will secure their first section title since 2013, when they did so under Rick Shaheen the year after Bob Kovalcin’s first stint (2004-12) as coach.
In the game leading up to that one, Greater Latrobe got three runs batted in from a trio of seniors — catcher Emma Blair, first-baseman Grace Revitsky and second-baseman Lauren Bisignani — against Albert Gallatin, which fell to 0-7 in the section and 2-7 overall. Blair had three hits, two of them doubles, and Revitsky clubbed a two-run homer and singled while Bisignani finished with a pair of singles. The Lady Wildcats also got two hits from senior center-fielder Emily Schmucker.
Sophomore Josie Straigis pitched all five innings for Greater Latrobe. She gave up six hits, but also struck out five batters and did not issue a walk.
The game was a makeup of an early-season postponement at Albert Gallatin. It was moved to GL’s Graham-Sobota Field, which has turf, in order to get it in.
So the Lady Wildcats were actually the “visiting” team when it came time to bat, and jumped on Albert Gallatin right off the bat. They scored the first 10 runs, including three in the second, third and fourth innings, and — after the Lady Colonials got their lone tally — put the game away with those five in the top of the fifth.
“When you’re the away team, it’s important to get some runs early,” Kovalcin stressed. “That settles your pitcher down, too.
“Our pitchers are young. Whenever we can get them some runs to work with, that’s a good thing.”
After squeezing out a run in the top of the first on hits by senior shortstop Jordan Novak and Schmucker and a couple of stolen bases, Greater Latrobe sent eight batters to the plate in the second and scored three times with one out. It started when Bisignani singled and Revitsky followed with her homer. Senior left-fielder Hanna Brewer then tripled, and — back at the top of the order — sophomore right-fielder Sydney DeGram brought her in with another single to make it 4-0.
The Lady Wildcats also had eight players bat in the third with the first four — Blair, senior designated-player Alaura McHenry, Bisignani and Revitsky — reaching on a single, walk, single and error, respectively, to account for three more runs and extend the lead to 7-0. Runners were stranded at third and second on two ground-outs.
Greater Latrobe scored three again in the fourth when junior third-baseman Jenna Tallman led off with a double and plated on a single from Blair. After a fly-out, Bisignani walked, and Revitsky drove in both with a single for a 10-0 advantage.
Albert Gallatin got its only run in the bottom of the frame. Morgan Hershberger tripled and scored on a single by Rylea Hlatky.
But the Lady Wildcats put it away with the five runs in the fifth. Sophomore Lauren Weatherton (triple), junior Bailey Watson (double), Blair (double), freshman Corrine Wright (single) and McHenry (single) all had hits, and Novak a leadoff walk.
And Greater Latrobe played error-free ball in the field. That always helps, as well.
“We made plays,” Kovalcin noted. “When (Albert Gallatin) did hit the ball, we made the plays.”
Now, its on to Thomas Jefferson. The last time the teams met, the Lady Wildcats won, 2-0, at home on a walkoff homer by Jordan Tallman — GL’s injured senior pitcher — in the bottom of the seventh.
“The girls got to be ready. We’ll see what happens.”
Right now, Kovalcin said the plan is to use both Straigis and freshman Kayla Williams — who’s coming off two no-hitters in a doubleheader sweep of Gateway last Thursday— in the circle. What order they pitch in has yet to be determined.
“So far, it’s worked out,” Kovalcin said of the decision to more or less alternate his two pitchers. “I have no complaints.”
After that, the Lady Wildcats will travel to North Allegheny (7-9 overall) on noon Saturday for a non-section game that was originally scheduled for today. The district playoff are slated to begin next Monday.
Penn-Trafford (8-1, 11-4) will play at Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday. If Greater Latrobe and Penn-Trafford both win their final section games, they will finish in a tie for first place.
The teams split their two regular season games. The Lady Warriors claimed the first meeting, 4-2, back on April 20 while the Lady Wildcats came out on top last Wednesday, 15-8.
———
Gr. Latrobe Alb. Gallatin ab r h ab r h
DeGram 4 0 1 Reynolds 3 0 1 Novak 4 2 1 Hershbrgr 3 1 2 Schmuckr 4 0 2 Hlatky 3 0 1 Je Tallman 3 1 1 Krofchk 2 0 1 Wright 1 3 1 A Metts 2 0 0 Blair 4 0 3 L Metts 2 0 0 McHugh 0 1 0 Goodwin 2 0 0 McHenry 4 2 2 N Turner 2 0 1 Bisignani 2 2 2 Wilson 2 0 0 Weathertn 1 2 1 Revitsky 3 1 2 Henigin 1 0 0 Brewer 3 1 1 Watson 1 0 1
Totals 35 15 16 Totals 21 1 6Gr. Latrobe 133 350 0 — 15 16 0Alb. Gallatin 000 100 0 — 1 6 1 Doubles: Blair-2, Je. Tallman, Watson (GL); Krofcheck (AG) Triples: Brewer, Weatherton (GL); Reynolds, Hershberger (AG) Home Runs: Revitsky (GL) Strikeouts by: Straigis-5 (GL); Reynolds-1 (AG) Base on balls by: Straigis-0 (GL); Reynolds-0 (AG) Winning pitcher: Josie Straigis Losing pitcher: Shayla Reynolds
