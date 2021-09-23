The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team won its second exhibition match in three days by a 3-0 sweep. The Lady Wildcats swept Southmoreland during a home exhibition played on Wednesday. Scores were 25-13, 25-18 and 25-20.
Greater Latrobe, which swept Derry Area during a Monday exhibition, fell behind by four points to start the first game, and the Lady Wildcats trailed in the second, as well, but Lily Fenton helped turn it around by placing the ball in the right spots for her attackers. The teams battled back and forth in the third game until Greater Latrobe pulled away late for the eventual five-point win.
Once again, senior Anna Rafferty led Greater Latrobe with 12 kills, followed by outside hitter Elle Snyder, who recorded five kills. Maya Krehlik, Emma Blair, Paige Watson, Fenton, Shallyn Shank and Ryley Quinn combined for 16 kills.
Fenton racked up 32 assists, as she distributed scoring to eight Greater Latrobe defenders. Krehlik collected eight aces to help the Lady Wildcats, while Shank, Snyder, Alanna Thiel, Bailey Watson, Fenton and Rafferty teamed for 10 additional aces. Blair led the way defensively with four blocks, while Rafferty added three more. Bailey Watson posted 10 digs, while Krehlik and Fenton had nine digs each, and Shank followed with eight. Thiel, Rafferty, Gabby Sukay, Quinn and Madison Gresh combined for 11 digs.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity also earned a sweep, 25-17 and 25-22.
Mia Myers turned in a solid performance, leading the way with six kills, seven service aces and five digs. MacKenzie Myers and Ava Krehlik each added four kills. Krehlik also had three aces and 17 assists. Additional scoring came from Ashley Deniker, Mikenna Marino, Jianna Kaczmarkiewicz, Jaycee Bodnar and Macie McHugh, who combined for seven kills.
Defensively McHugh led the way with 13 digs, followed by Myers, who tallied five. Krehlik had four, Chiara Mongelluzzo posted two and Myers, Marino and Mya McHugh had one each.
Greater Latrobe continues its homestand on Thursday, as the Lady Wildcats host Connellsville Area.
