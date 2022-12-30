Mark Burkardt could not have asked for a better game to notch his 100th win of his coaching career at Greater Latrobe than with the 72-60 win the Lady Wildcats gave him over visiting McLean, Va., Thursday.
McLean is coached by Jen Sobota, Greater Latrobe’s all-time leading scorer with 2,093 points, in what has now become an annual holiday matchup.
“They played great from start to finish,” Burkardt said. “I’m very proud of them. I think (Wednesday night) was a good second half, we built on it in the first half (Thursday) and we played well in the second half. They put four good quarters together tonight. We have not been scoring 72 points. We had four ladies score in double figures. Not on the scoring end, but Belle (Blossey) kept their best player at bay. She did a heck of a job.”
The Wildcats wrapped up their 2022 Holiday Hoops Fest with the win, and more importantly the team is starting to find its groove again after losing standout center Emma Blair for the season at the beginning of the month to an injury.
“I think it is the matter of us getting back into a groove after we changed everything,” Burkardt said. “They are more comfortable with each other. They are running the sets better. It is a big deal when you take a key person out and you have to move pieces around. I give them all credit. I could not be more happier with the way they played tonight.”
The Wildcats wasted no time in getting to the offense as they posted 20 points to McLean’s 18 in the opening quarter. And from there, Latrobe kept its foot on the gas, working transitions to pick up quick scores and more importantly crashing the boards for rebounds.
“We say we need four to the boards now,” Burkardt said. “We have to send four to the boards. And they were there. We talked about getting them from penetrating. They like to penetrate and then kick the ball out; that way they get the open three-pointer on the kick. We talked about rebounding. We did both of those things.”
The Wildcats took a 34-28 lead into the half. Elle Snyder, who had five points in the first quarter, started to heat up behind the three-point line in the second quarter where she scored six, of which both were three-pointers, of her team-high 20 points.
Snyder’s hot hand continued into the third quarter where she added two more three-pointers. She closed the third quarter with eight points. Josie Straigis added six of her 17 points in the third quarter as well.
“We have three girls that can fill the hoop up on any given night,” Burkardt said.
Latrobe continued to cruise in the fourth thanks to clutch foul shooting by Carley Berk who made five-for-six down the stretch to help keep the Wildcats in front.
“Carley’s free-throw shooting down the stretch has been incredible all season,” Burkardt said. “She has done tremendous all season.”
The Wildcats had four players in double-digits. Snyder led the team with 20 points, while Straigis and Camille Dominick, whose hot hand helped set the pace for Latrobe in the opening quarter, scored 17 points apiece. Berk followed with 12 points.
Kara Bremser led McLean with 27 points and Sushan Krikorian added 10 points.
“We are 7-4 coming out of December, halfway through, and with what we’ve been through, I am extremely happy with where we are,” Burkardt said. “And the bigger thing is we are getting better and that is what we need to do so that we can make a run to get in the playoffs.”
The Apollo-Ridge Lady Vikings ran past the Derry Area Lady Trojans 56-25 in the closing game of the Vikings’ holiday tournament.
Apollo-Ridge was led by Brinley Toland with 21 points, Syd McCray 12 points and Sophie Yard 11 points. The Lady Trojans were led by Sara Bungard with 8 points.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
