Mark Burkardt could not have asked for a better game to notch his 100th win of his coaching career at Greater Latrobe than with the 72-60 win the Lady Wildcats gave him over visiting McLean, Va., Thursday.

McLean is coached by Jen Sobota, Greater Latrobe’s all-time leading scorer with 2,093 points, in what has now become an annual holiday matchup.

