The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team swept Gateway during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 home match, while Derry Area suffered a 3-2 setback against host Deer Lakes in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 play.
Greater Latrobe won the first two games by identical 25-17 scores and closed the match with a 25-14 victory.
The Greater Latrobe middles paced the offense, as Emma Blair and Anna Rafferty both recorded seven kills. Blair dominated at the net with six-and-a-half blocks, while Rafferty controlled the service line with seven aces. Maya Krehlik tallied four kills, while Paige Watson posted three. Lily Fenton, Elle Snyder and Ryley Quinn also combined for four kills. In addition to Rafferty’s seven aces, Giovanna Jones posted four aces and Fenton two, while Krehlik and Watson had one each.
Fenton orchestrated the Greater Latrobe attack with 25 assists to seven different Lady Wildcats’ hitters. Libero Bailey Watson led Greater Latrobe defensively with 20 digs, while Rafferty collected six and Krehlik posted five, while Snyder, Blair, Shallyn Shank, Madison Gresh, Fenton, and Paige Watson combined for 13 digs.
Derry Area won the first game against Deer Lakes, 25-22, but the Lady Lancers won the next two contests, 25-23 and 25-15. Derry Area forced a deciding fifth game with a 25-21 victory, but Deer Lakes clinched it with a 15-11 win.
Hannah Ruffner led Derry Area with 19 kills, while Sasha Whitfield followed in double digits with 12. Tiana Moracco had eight kills and Marissa Weimer three aces. Faith Shean guided the Lady Trojans defensively with 24 digs, while Whitfield contributed 10 digs, and Megan Baker directed the offense with 21 assists.
Derry Area swept Deer Lakes in junior varsity action, 25-12 and 25-13.
Mikah Horwat led the JV Lady Trjoans with four kills, while Alayna Williams and Rebecca Huss posted two each. Katie Dunlap also contributed nine aces.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also won in straight games, 25-23 and 25-17.
Setter Ava Krehlik led the JV team with five kills and 10 assists. Chara Mongelluzzo added three kills, and Brylee Bodnar accounted for two, while Mia Myers, MacKenzie Myers, Jaycee Bodnar and Madison Gresh also had kills. Macie McHugh posted five aces and Mikenna Marino, while Myers, Krehlik, Mya McHugh and Hanna Costello also had aces.
Greater Latrobe is back in action with a section road match at Penn-Trafford on Thursday. Derry Area is scheduled to host Steel Valley, also on Thursday.
