BETHEL PARK — Ask almost any high school coach, and they will tell you that mid-season rankings don’t mean much.
But for Greater Latrobe head coach Drew Vosefski and the No. 10-seeded Lady Wildcats volleyball team, they used what they perceived to be lower rankings throughout the season as motivation to help upset No. 7 Bethel Park, 3-0, in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round matchup on Tuesday at Bethel Park.
Greater Latrobe peaked at No. 7 in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 4A poll and finished the season ranked ninth. Vosefski attributed his team’s sweep of Bethel Park to motivation drawn from these mid-season rankings.
“I think the fact that we knew we were better than people were giving us credit for,” he said. “But tonight was a statement just saying that Latrobe is a force to be reckoned with in the WPIAL.”
The Lady Wildcats overcame an early deficit to win the first set, 25-22, before dominating the second set, 25-9. After a sluggish start in the third, Greater Latrobe eventually dug out a 28-26 win to sweep Bethel Park and advance to the quarterfinal-round.
Greater Latrobe (13-3) will now visit No. 2 Shaler Area, 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats fell to Seneca Valley in the first-round of the playoffs as a No. 9 seed last year and missed the postseason the year prior. By defeating Bethel Park, the Lady Wildcats advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 when they were the No. 10 seed and beat No. 7 Peters Township.
Greater Latrobe’s two 6-foot-1 middle blockers, Emma Blair and Anna Rafferty, used their size advantage to control the net as the duo led the team with 14 kills apiece. Maya Krehlik chipped in eight kills, while Elle Snyder had seven. But Vosefski said it was junior setter Lily Fenton who continuously put the Lady Wildcats in positions to score.
“There’s no doubt that height in volleyball kills, and they proved it tonight,” he said. “But all that said, they don’t get the opportunities unless you’ve got an all-universe setter in Lily Fenton.”
As he was sitting on the bench near the scorer’s table, Vosefski kept overhearing two people from Bethel Park saying, “Oh my God, what a set. Oh my God, what a set.”
Fenton finished the match with 38 assists. She had 39 assists in the regular-season finale last week against Hempfield Area.
“As much as we played as a complete team tonight, Lily ran the show to allow us to be a complete team,” Vosefski said.
Bailey Watson led Greater Latrobe with 22 digs, while Shallyn Shank contributed 10. After the match, there were few spots where at some point a Lady Wildcat did not dive after a ball to save a point. Vosefski said the team’s hustle was another factor that led to its win on Tuesday.
“Our motto is: The only thing that hits the floor before the ball is out is our skin and our blood. And tonight we proved that,” he said. “Everybody on this team gave their all to get to the next round.”
Greater Latrobe fell behind, 9-4, in the first set but fought back to tie the score at 12-all off a block by Blair. The score went back and forth until Rafferty and Snyder combined for a block to put the Lady Wildcats up 17-16. Greater Latrobe scored eight of the next 14 points to take Game 1.
The second set was all Greater Latrobe from the start.
Snyder served seven consecutive points to put Greater Latrobe ahead 8-1, and from thereon Bethel Park only came within six points twice. Greater Latrobe’s serves were on point, and Fenton was all over the court setting up her teammates for kills.
Just as they did in the first set, the Lady Wildcats went down, 9-4, which prompted Vosefski to call a timeout.
“In the first two games, our team speed was better than theirs,” he said. “But in the third set, we had a little bit of a slow down in the first quarter of the match. We weren’t going as fast as we could.”
The Lady Wildcats came out of the timeout and clawed their way back, scoring nine of the next 13 points to lead 13-12. However, Bethel Park kept fighting, quickly regaining the lead, and eventually went back ahead, 18-15. After another timeout, the Lady Wildcats tied the score at 18-all and again at 21-all after Fenton nearly went into the bleachers to keep the ball in play which helped Greater Latrobe earn a point.
On three separate occasions, Greater Latrobe was one point away from victory. But Bethel Park kept finding the right answers and eventually led the third set, 26-25. However, the Lady Wildcats scored the final three points courtesy of a kill and block by Blair. Bethel Park’s return off Krehlik’s serve went long and Greater Latrobe earned the first round victory.
During that first timeout in set three, Vosefski said his message to the team was: “You’ve got to be aggressive and take it to them. Don’t take your foot off the gas.”
“And we came back from a (five-point) deficit and just wouldn’t be denied. It was fun to see,” he said.
Facing Shaler Area on Thursday, Vosefski and the Lady Wildcats will turn to keys that led to victory against Bethel Park.
“Our team speed, our team chemistry, and just playing as a team,” Vosefski said. “One for all, all for one. Whatever happens, happens. But I think we’ve got a pretty good shot. From what I’ve seen in the WPIAL this year, there is no dominant team. So anybody on any given night can be beaten. We’re just hoping to be the winners on Thursday night.”
